search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Election Commission to kick off poll action in Telangana today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 12, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:25 am IST
KCR to file papers on Nov. 14, start campaign.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Election Commission will issue the notification for the December 7 Telangana state Assembly polls on Monday, formally kicking off the process to elect the new House even as the Opposition is to fully get its act together.

The results will be declared on December 11. Filing of nominations will also start from Monday, and the final date for filing papers is November 19. The Telangana Rashtra Sami-ti has announced 107 candidates out of 119 more than a month ago, and the BJP 66 candidates about a fortnight ago.

 

The main Opposition Congress is still in the process of selecting candidates. Its Mahakutami allies — the Telugu Desam, CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti — are awaiting confirmation  from the Congress over the seats to be allotted to them. Both the TJS and the CPI have been fighting hard for more seats than the Congress is offering.

It is expected that the TRS will announce its nominees for the 12 remaining seats after the Mahakutami announces its candidates.

It has by and large quelled rebellion in its ranks for tickets. The Congress is expected to announce its list on November 13.

TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will file his papers on November 14. A majority of TRS candidates are also likely to file their nominations on the same day.

Twenty-three days are left for the the campaign, and candidates take to canvassing after the filing of nominations is done. TRS candidates have completed two rounds of campaign in their constituencies.

The most serious phase of the campaign will be for two weeks from November to December 5, when campaign ends for the polls. The canvassing has already seen rival leaders criticising each other bitterly, and this is only expected to worsen as election day approaches. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings in the state on November 28, 29 and December 3.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign on November 22 and 23. TPCC is planning a public meeting at Hyderabad with Mrs Gandhi.

The party found that the Gachchibowli stadium has been booked for that day, and are trying for an alternative venue like the Parade Grounds or LB Stadium.

...
Tags: election commission, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao gives B Forms, says will hit a 100


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi clueless about Chhattisgarh: CM Raman Singh

Singh, who has been CM of the tribal-dominated state for a record 15 years out of its 18-year history, said Gandhi's presence in the state would not dent poll prospects of the BJP, but might prove detrimental to his own Congress party. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad HC asks for update on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy probe

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Santoshnagar police seize Rs 68Lakh, total Rs 64 crore

Rajat Kumar

V Hanumantha Rao says KCR did not help Poor

V Hanumantha Rao

Amit Shah to tour Telangana for 3 days from November 25

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham