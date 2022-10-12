  
Nation Politics 12 Oct 2022 Revanth vows to adop ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth vows to adopt Munugode if Congress comes to power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Oct 12, 2022, 10:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 10:41 pm IST
Revanth Reddy campaigns for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi along with mandal incharge Mohammed Ali Shabbir in Chandur. (DC)
 Revanth Reddy campaigns for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi along with mandal incharge Mohammed Ali Shabbir in Chandur. (DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy promised on Wednesday that if the party comes to power in 2023, he will adopt the Munugode constituency, while sounding the poll bugle with a women-centric campaign slogan of "give woman a chance" this time.

While campaigning for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the poll-bound Munugode constituency, Revanth announced that the Congress party, which aims to come to power in the state in the 2023 elections, will adopt the constituency. "I was asked to adopt the constituency by Damera Sarpanch, Yadagiri. Congress will come to power in 2023. As PCC president, I promise that the constituency will be adopted and developed,” he asserted.

During the roadshow, Revanth urged women to vote for a woman this time to effect change, referring to Seethakka, the lone woman MLA from the Congress in the Telangana Assembly. “Both Seethakka and Sravanthi will fight for you like Samakka and Sarakka. Ignore what your men insist on for next 15-days and vote for her to bring about a change,” he appealed.

Revanth dismissed the BJP candidate and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's claim that he would secure 1 lakh votes, claiming that the leader would not even receive his own vote. "You're not going to get even yours. How do you expect others to vote," he asked, referring to him as "Boggu Gopal”.

The TPCC chief claimed that both the TRS and the BJP were attempting to buy people's self-respect, which cannot be a reality. "These elections are not being held to promote development. Tupaki Ramudu is on one side, and Boggu Gopal is on the other. You have previously voted for them and witnessed what has happened. Now, give woman a chance," he said. 

Meanwhile, Sravanthi continued her campaigning style, urging people to 'give her a chance' this time. "I was taught that politics is for the benefit of the public. If not done for a reason, it is better to sit at home. Those who are for resolving people’s problems, would not have been striking a deal in A/C rooms,” she said in a veiled attack on Rajgopal.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, indian national congress, a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Protecting own flock Congress’ main strategy in Munugode by-poll

Latest From Nation

Organs of Vemula Sudarshan Chowdary, a brain-dead student from Guruzala mandal in Andhra Pradesh, are being transported to the recipient hospital with the support of the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Police Department from Manipal to Mangaluru via Green Corridor.

Brain-dead AP youth's father donates his son's organs

The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Govt to give Rs 22,000 cr grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

Under the annulled section, a person posting offensive content could be imprisoned for up to three years and also fined. (Representational image/AFP)

No citizen can be prosecuted for posting offensive content under IT Act, says SC

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

Kumaraswamy hits out at Centre for importing arecanut



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Uddhav says his party workers will teach detractors a lesson

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. (Photo: PTI)

BJP chief Nadda launches Gujarat 'Gaurav Yatra', says it's to establish India's pride

BJP national president J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->