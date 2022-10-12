Revanth vows to adopt Munugode if Congress comes to power

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy promised on Wednesday that if the party comes to power in 2023, he will adopt the Munugode constituency, while sounding the poll bugle with a women-centric campaign slogan of "give woman a chance" this time.

While campaigning for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the poll-bound Munugode constituency, Revanth announced that the Congress party, which aims to come to power in the state in the 2023 elections, will adopt the constituency. "I was asked to adopt the constituency by Damera Sarpanch, Yadagiri. Congress will come to power in 2023. As PCC president, I promise that the constituency will be adopted and developed,” he asserted.

During the roadshow, Revanth urged women to vote for a woman this time to effect change, referring to Seethakka, the lone woman MLA from the Congress in the Telangana Assembly. “Both Seethakka and Sravanthi will fight for you like Samakka and Sarakka. Ignore what your men insist on for next 15-days and vote for her to bring about a change,” he appealed.

Revanth dismissed the BJP candidate and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's claim that he would secure 1 lakh votes, claiming that the leader would not even receive his own vote. "You're not going to get even yours. How do you expect others to vote," he asked, referring to him as "Boggu Gopal”.

The TPCC chief claimed that both the TRS and the BJP were attempting to buy people's self-respect, which cannot be a reality. "These elections are not being held to promote development. Tupaki Ramudu is on one side, and Boggu Gopal is on the other. You have previously voted for them and witnessed what has happened. Now, give woman a chance," he said.

Meanwhile, Sravanthi continued her campaigning style, urging people to 'give her a chance' this time. "I was taught that politics is for the benefit of the public. If not done for a reason, it is better to sit at home. Those who are for resolving people’s problems, would not have been striking a deal in A/C rooms,” she said in a veiled attack on Rajgopal.