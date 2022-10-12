  
Rajgopal Reddy claims KCR used Dharani to grab state land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 12, 2022, 6:24 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Rajagopal accused Chief Minister K, Chandrashekar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao of carrying out scam by illegally occupying large swathes of land and increasing their wealth many times over. (DC file image)
HYDERABAD: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Munugode bypoll, lashed out at the TRS and its leadership over allegations that he had “sold himself out to the BJP for a contract.” 

He launched a counter-offensive, accusing Chief Minister K, Chandrashekar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao of carrying out India’s biggest scam by illegally occupying large swathes of land and increasing their wealth many times over.

Rajgopal Reddy said, “KCR and his family ensured that 24 lakh acres of private and government land in Telangana was listed as being under dispute. This they did deliberately through the Dharani portal which is managed by a private agency which was given a contract by the TRS government. The sole purpose of Dharani was to enable the KCR family to grab lands. Even now, as much as 18 lakh acres are tied up in disputes and this land is being eyed by the KCR family.”

Rajgopal Reddy was responding to repeated allegations from TRS leaders, including Rama Rao, that he sold himself to the BJP in return for a Rs 18,000 crore contract from the Central government.

Demanding a CBI probe into the Dharani portal contract award, and the alleged land grab by the Chief Minister and members of his family, Rajgopal Reddy said, “False claims are being made against me through social media and posters. The TRS is not able to take me on politically and instead, is trying to destroy my image by spreading lies.”

The TRS, he said, kept talking of contracts. “Every contract given by the TRS government since 2014 must be investigated and how 50 per cent of the Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth contracts ended up in the KCR family kitty. The loot through Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha must be brought out. It is only to cover up such corruption the TRS is leveling baseless allegations against me,” he said.

Rajgopal Reddy said the KCR family was steeped in corruption and the latest to join this category is the Chief Minister’s daughter K Kavitha who is now reported to be involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

...
Tags: ktr, dharani portal, delhi liquor scam, rs 18000 crore contract for rajgopal reddy, komatireddy rajagopal reddy, cm kcr, kcr grabbed land
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


