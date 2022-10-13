Rajgopal challenges KTR to take oath in Yadagirigutta temple

HYDERABAD: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has challenged minister K.T. Rama Rao to visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta and take part in an oath-taking face-off over TRS’ allegations about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party for contracts.

Taking to Twitter, Rajgopal Reddy, who formally launched his election campaign from Choutuppal mandal on Wednesday, said that he was ready to take an oath at the temple that he did not sell himself to the BJP, and asked if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and Rama Rao, would be willing to swear before the deity, repeating their allegations.

It may be recalled that the TRS had been pegging away at Rajgopal Reddy in Munugode with a single-line campaign, alleging that he had sold himself to the BJP for a Rs. 18,000-crore coal-mining contract from the BJP-led Central government.

During his first campaign meeting earlier in the day, Rajgopal Reddy dismissed these allegations, terming them desperate attempts by TRS leaders to mislead the people.

“The real issue is that of development,” he said, adding: “Before I resigned, did any TRS minister or leader, or the Chief Minister, come to Munugode? Now, they have some 100 leaders, including ministers camping here, making promises. This election is not about me. It is about showing the door to the TRS government, which neglected Munugode over the past four years and did not allow even a single development to take place.”

Rajgopal Reddy was accompanied by BJP MLA Etala Rajendar, party senior leader and campaign coordination head G. Vivek Venkatswamy and others. The BJP candidate plans to cover 10 villages a day as part of his campaign.