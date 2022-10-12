  
Nation Politics 12 Oct 2022 Fire guts Congress p ...
Nation, Politics

Fire guts Congress publicity material for Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Oct 12, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Congress candidate for Munugode bypoll Palvai Sravanthi (Image credit: Facebook)
 Congress candidate for Munugode bypoll Palvai Sravanthi (Image credit: Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Fire in a storeroom that stocked publicity material of the Congress in Chandur town of the bypoll-bopund Munugode constituency set off a storm of protests from party leaders who alleged that the incident was a case of arson by BJP and TRS workers.

The fire gutted campaign material of the party for the November 3 bypoll.

The fire damage was discovered on Tuesday morning by local Congress workers who went to the to prepare for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy’s campaign in the constituency on Tuesday.

Soon after, Revanth Reddy accused the BJP and TRS of being the culprits and declared that these two parties were scared of the increasing support to Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi. This was a bid to sabotage her chances in the byelection, Revanth Reddy alleged. He was joined in his demand for an immediate police investigation and catching of the culprits, by other Congress leaders who too accused the TRS and BJP of being responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Chandur police of Nalgonda district registered a case against unidentified miscreants. The Chandur police said a case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to identify and trace the miscreants involved in the offence. Further investigation is under progress, they said.

Among those joining Revanth Reddy in condemning the ‘vandalisation’ of party office in Chandur, K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary, condemned the incident saying it was the handiwork of the BJP and the TRS. “We strongly condemn this act of cowardly desperation. Both BJP & TRS are unnerved by the response Congress is receiving here,” he tweeted.

Congress’ Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore urged the Election Commission to “intervene as BJP government’s Rs 18000 crores and TRS government’s crores are used and violence unleashed on us.”

Ever since the news broke in the morning hours that Chandur’s party office was ‘vandalised’, the Congress leadership pointed fingers at the rivals, citing PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit in the evening for the campaign.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi who spoke to local police officials also blamed the incident on her rivals. She felt that after these parties which had failed in their attempts to trigger dissent with the help of money were now resorting to violence.

“They are threatened by the overwhelming support the Congress was receiving. Campaign material was completely damaged. Undeterred by this, we are going ahead with four road shows in the Mandal. Our party lodged a complaint with the police and I spoke to SP on this,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

...
Tags: palvai sravanthi reddy, indian national congress, congress campaign in munugode
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana govt fails to clarify its stand on Raja Singh, HC annoyed

Pavitra Samarpana being held with religious fervour at Srivari temple in Tirumala. (File Photo: TTD Twitter)

Five-day Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam begins in Hyderabad to devotees' delight

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

News

Munugode by-election: Some partying, some campaign



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Munugode by-election: Some partying, some campaign

News

'Urban Naxals' trying to enter Gujarat, state will destroy them: PM Modi

Amod: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Video insulting PM triggers verbal spat between AAP, BJP

Screengrab of Gopal Italia's video in which he purportedly berates Modi for enacting a

Modi senses 'silent' poll campaign by Cong in Gujarat, sounds out BJP cadres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->