Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2022, 2:45 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 2:45 am IST
 A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf from the TRS playbook in Munugode, the Congress on Tuesday released a spoof video alleging that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had received Rs 22,000 crore to jump from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This comes amid the BJP battling hard to lead the narrative that Rajgopal Reddy resigned as Congress MLA to force the TRS government’s hand into kickstarting development in Munugode constituency.

The Congress, apparently believing that the best form of flattery of its avowed opponent, the TRS, is to imitate it, saw the party’s in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, releasing a made-up video calling it an “interesting fact.” The video features a mock claim by ‘RG Paul’ with a display picture of Rajgopal Reddy, saying ‘Munugode is for sale’. Then a purported online transaction through a mobile phone payment app is made which sees ‘RG Paul’ receiving a money transfer of Rs 22,000 crore from ‘Amithshahji’ to a ‘Swiss Bank…… Corruption Account’. The video ends with a message ‘Thank you ji, payment received’ with a picture of Rajgopal Reddy in a namaste pose.

The TRS has been hammering home the claim that Rajgopal Reddy received a coal mining contract from the Centre and in return resigned from the Congress and the Assembly to join the BJP.

On Tuesday, in what is believed to be a TRS campaign, posters of a phone payment app ‘Contract pe’ appeared in Munugode constituency declaring that the BJP candidate received a Rs 18,000 crore contract.

Rajgopal Reddy did not take kindly to this latest broadside and said that the TRS has to wait for November 3 polling and the result which will see the BJP register a thumping win. “There will be posters too, he said, about the TRS, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao’s alleged corruption. “It is just a matter of time before this happens.”

