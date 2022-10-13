  
CM meets leaders in Delhi to discuss BRS expansion plans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inspects the progress of construction of BRS permanent office building in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, on Wednesday (DC)
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is currently camping in Delhi, is said to have met with senior party leaders at his official residence in Tughlak Road on Wednesday and discussed plans for expanding the activities of the newly-launched national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in various states.

Rao reportedly told party leaders that BRS would begin operations in various states following the November Munugode Assembly bypoll. He stated that the approval of the Election Commission to rename TRS as BRS would take a month and is expected by the first week of November.

The party has submitted the resolution copy passed in TRS’s general body meeting on October 5 renaming TRS as BRS to the EC on October 6 and is awaiting approval from the EC. The party’s application is currently being reviewed by the EC.

Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha members D.Damodar Rao, J.Santosh Kumar, V.Ravichandra and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Later, the CM inspected the progress of construction of BRS permanent office building in Vasant Vihar along with Vastu advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja, minister Prashanth Reddy, MPs Damodar Rao, Santosh Kumar, and Ravichandra.

The CM directed them to speed up the works and ensure completion in the next six months.

The CM inspected the BRS temporary office accommodation on Sardar Patel Road on Tuesday, where the BRS will operate until the permanent office is ready.
It may be noted that after attending Uttar Pradesh former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral on Tuesday, Rao left for Delhi directly. He is expected to camp in Delhi for two more days.

