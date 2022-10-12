BRS helps TRS high command ease pressure from MLA-ticket aspirants

ADILABAD: The rebranding of TRS into BRS (Bharata Rashtra Samiti) as a new national party has come in handy for the TRS leadership to reduce the pressure from large numbers of ticket aspirants in each assembly constituency.

The party's high command would promise them to alternatively utilize their services elsewhere. This could check the entry of rebel TRS candidates in the upcoming contest. The party high command may also ask some of the ticket aspirants to contest the LS polls from constituencies in neighbouring states, mainly in constituencies adjacent to their assembly constituencies.

TRS high command is now sending feelers to some ticket aspirants, suggesting that some of them now start focusing on BRS and national politics, develop rapport with the leaders and communities of neighbouring states by promising them good posts and positions in BRS.

Mainly, this attempt is on with the TRS leaders of districts that share their boundary with Maharashtra.

Those holding Zilla Parishad chairman post are also among the MLA-ticket-seekers from Asifabad ST and Khanapur ST constituencies in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts respectively.

TRS ZTPC, Anil Jadhav, former Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh and sitting MLA Rathod Bapurao are aspiring for MLA tickets from Boath assembly constituency in Adilabad district.

Atram Sakku who was elected on a Congress party ticket has joined the TRS. TRS nominee Kova Laxmi was defeated with a below-200 vote margin at the hands of Atram Sakku. Both the leaders are now aspiring for the Asifabad MLA ticket from the TRS.

The same is the case with Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan of Adilabad and Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik.

A senior TRS leader from Asifabad said TRS party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had told the 280 party leaders/ people’s representatives/ ministers at a meeting that their services will be utilized for the new party. They would be deputed to other states for the party’s campaign for the next parliament polls, he said.

He said KCR may ask senior TRS leaders or sitting MLAs or others to fight the LS poll from Chandrapur and Nanded in Maharashtra. He may later field TRS senior leaders as MLA candidates for the Maharashtra assembly from Kinwat, Dharmabad, Khelapur, Bhokar, Rajura and Aheri.