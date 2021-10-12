Nation Politics 12 Oct 2021 TRS seek freezing of ...
Nation, Politics

TRS seek freezing of more elections symbols

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 6:42 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 6:42 am IST
TRS does not want the EC to allot road roller, chapati roller, rolling pin with board and bus symbols to candidates in the Huzurabad bypoll
TRS is now seeking freezing of some more symbols that resemble its ‘Car’ symbol. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 TRS is now seeking freezing of some more symbols that resemble its ‘Car’ symbol. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: While the Election Commission has previously removed the autorickshaw, truck, hat and iron box from the list of 'free symbols' for Independents and unrecognised registered parties following request from the TRS, the party is now seeking freezing of some more symbols that resemble its ‘Car’ symbol.

The ruling party does not want the EC to allot road roller, chapati roller, rolling pin with board and bus symbols to candidates in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

 

It was on September 23 that the EC issued a notification removing the first set of 'free symbols'. As many as 61 candidates filed nominations for the Huzurabad bypoll.

Barring TRS, BJP and Congress candidates, the rest are all independents or those representing unrecognised registered parties. Although the returning officer for Huzurabad is yet to allot symbols, the TRS opted to approach the EC with a petition for freezing of several symbols. The TRS says the party suffered electoral losses in a few seats during the 2018 December assembly polls and the Dubbak bypoll in November 2020 due to release of such symbols.

 

The TRS submitted proof to EC, which showed that Independents with TRS look-alike symbols secured significant numbers of votes on par with major parties, the Congress and the BJP.

TRS sources said the party will meet chief electoral officer Shashank and submit a representation soon.

...
Tags: huzurabad assembly bypoll, election symbol, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 12 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Excise superintendent Lakshmikanth said that there has been a good response, including from women. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

increase in number of liquor stores that cater to premium brands

Prakash Raj quit the association earlier in the day as did Naga Babu. (Photo: DC/Pavan Kumar)

MAA elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu says Chiranjeevi wanted him to drop out of contest

At the centre of this big election is Etala Rajendar, the primal issue in a constituency of over 2.25 lakh voters. (DC)

Huzurabad voters hold cards close

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital – the first of its kind exclusive children’s heart hospital in the state. (DC Image)

CM Jagan opens AP's first children’s heart hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Heavy rains in Bhowanipore: Didi vote today

Paramillitary jawans stand guard at a polling station on the eve of Bhabanipur constituency by-polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

KCR, Jagan siblings of Modi: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

BJP summons MoS Ajay Mishra to Delhi, pressure mounts as elections near

MoS Mishra continues to assert that neither he or his son Ashish Mishra, were present at the spot. (PTI)

After resigning from NC, Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP

Former J&K National Conference leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP in presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jitendra Singh. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->