TRS seek freezing of more elections symbols

TRS is now seeking freezing of some more symbols that resemble its ‘Car’ symbol. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: While the Election Commission has previously removed the autorickshaw, truck, hat and iron box from the list of 'free symbols' for Independents and unrecognised registered parties following request from the TRS, the party is now seeking freezing of some more symbols that resemble its ‘Car’ symbol.

The ruling party does not want the EC to allot road roller, chapati roller, rolling pin with board and bus symbols to candidates in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

It was on September 23 that the EC issued a notification removing the first set of 'free symbols'. As many as 61 candidates filed nominations for the Huzurabad bypoll.

Barring TRS, BJP and Congress candidates, the rest are all independents or those representing unrecognised registered parties. Although the returning officer for Huzurabad is yet to allot symbols, the TRS opted to approach the EC with a petition for freezing of several symbols. The TRS says the party suffered electoral losses in a few seats during the 2018 December assembly polls and the Dubbak bypoll in November 2020 due to release of such symbols.

The TRS submitted proof to EC, which showed that Independents with TRS look-alike symbols secured significant numbers of votes on par with major parties, the Congress and the BJP.

TRS sources said the party will meet chief electoral officer Shashank and submit a representation soon.