Shiv Sena releases manifesto, no mention of Aarey

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 7:26 pm IST
The manifesto was released by party president Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.
In the manifesto, the party has promised to set up 1,000 food joints across Maharashtra, where full meal will be made available at Rs 10. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, which is contesting 124 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly election as part of its alliance with the BJP, on Saturday released its manifesto, which promises to provide full meal at Rs 10 and make farmers debt-free, among other things.

However, despite Sena's opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai for a Metro car shed last week, the manifesto does not make any mention of this issue.

 

The manifesto was released by party president Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut from Worli constituency in Mumbai.

When asked about the Metro car shed project, Uddhav said, "We stand by our decision to oppose the proposed car shed at Aarey Colony."

Police had imposed prohibitory orders in Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon last Saturday following protests over cutting of trees for the car shed.

Twenty nine protesters had been arrested for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel during the felling of trees. Aaditya Thackeray had slammed the hacking of trees and termed it as a "shameful and disgusting" act.

In the manifesto, the party has promised to set up 1,000 food joints across Maharashtra, where full meal will be made available at Rs 10.

It has also promised to slash power tariffs of domestic consumers by 30 per cent and also said that it will make farmers debt-free.

Its other promises include, '1 Rupee Clinic' to be started across the state to provide health check-ups, under which 200 different types of diseases will be screened.

Thackeray said the manifesto focuses more on the issues related to women. In the manifesto, the Sena also said that there are some open spaces in urban areas, which will be utilised for developing urban forest in cities such as Mumbai and Thane.

While the Sena is contesting 124 of the 288 Assembly seats, the BJP and smaller allies are contesting the remaining 164 seats for the October 21 elections.

Tags: shiv sena, manifesto
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


