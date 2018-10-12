Rahul Gandhi to tour Telangana on October 20 for campaign

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will be touring Telangana on October 20 to campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

According to Congress party leaders, Mr Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Kamareddy and also in Bodh of Adilabad district on October 20 and on his next visit on October 27, Mr Rahul will address public meetings at Karimnagar and Warangal districts.

A senior Congress leader said that the party is planning to organise about five to ten public meetings of Rahul Gandhi and two public meetings of Sonia Gandhi.

The remaining schedules are yet to be decided. “Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will definitely pull the crowd. We are sure that their tour will boost the confidence of the party cadre. Earlier the party had a discussion whether to arrange the public meeting soon after the festival is over. But, later decided to organise it,” he said.