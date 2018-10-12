search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to tour Telangana on October 20 for campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Earlier the party had a discussion whether to arrange the public meeting soon after the festival is over.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will be touring Telangana on October 20 to campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections. 

According to Congress party leaders, Mr Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Kamareddy and also in Bodh of Adilabad district on October 20 and on his next visit on October 27, Mr Rahul will address public meetings at Karimnagar and Warangal districts. 

 

A senior Congress leader said that the party is planning to organise about five to ten public meetings of Rahul Gandhi and two public meetings of Sonia Gandhi.  

The remaining schedules are yet to be decided. “Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will definitely pull the crowd. We are sure that their tour will boost the confidence of the party cadre. Earlier the party had a discussion whether to arrange the public meeting soon after the festival is over. But, later decided to organise it,” he said. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, assembly elections, campaign
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#MeToo: Aamir backs out of Mogul over allegations against Subhash, T-Series sacks him

‘Mogul’, which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, was to be Aamir Khan’s next film after ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Greek authorities ban overweight tourists from riding on donkeys

Donkeys have been the traditional means of transport on the Island of Santorini known for a hilly terrain (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital bloodbath may lead to more IT layoffs

A large number of techies who entered job market during late ‘80s and early ‘90s are getting phased out or retired involuntarily.
 

Men who drink 2 cups of tea a day are more likely to get their partners pregnant

Two cups of coffee have also been linked to a better sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Killing the competition

The Nokia 3.1 Plus shows possible chances of overpowering some of the best cameras in the segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Damodar Rajanarasimha wife returns to party after tryst with BJP

Damodar Rajanarasimha

Nadendla Manohar joins Pawan Kalyan party

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes a selfie with Congress leader and former speaker Nadendla Manohar at Tirupati Airport on Thursday.

K Chandrashekhar Rao will shut down RTC, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS tagline: ‘Fir Ek Bhar KCR’

K.T. Rama Rao

DK Shivakumar-Jarkiholi tussle delays Ballari Congress pick

D K Shivakumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham