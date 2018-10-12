N Uttam Kumar Reddy: KCR dug own political grave

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had dug his own political grave by dissolving the Assembly nine months ahead of schedule and he would be buried in it by the Congress-led grand alliance on December 11.

He said this after flagging off the Indira Vijaya Ratham of former PCC President and ex-MP V. Hanumanth Rao at Gun Park on Thursday. Earlier, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Hanumantha Rao and other leaders paid tributes to the martyrs of Telangana at the Martyrs’ Memorial. Soon after the Vijaya Ratham started, the police blocked it seeking permissions. The bus was stopped for a couple of hours and continued after getting the permission from the police department.

Speaking to media persons, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Mr Chandrasekhar Rao appears to be having sleepless nights ever since the Congress, TD and other parties have decided to come together in the next elections. Out of frustration and fear of a humiliating defeat, KCR has been making baseless and senseless allegations against the opposition leaders.”

The TPCC chief also questioned the friendship between the TRS and the MIM. He pointed out that the MIM was totally opposed to the formation of Telangana since the beginning.

“However, today Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Owaisi are best friends and their parties are allies. KCR should clarify whether or not the MIM had opposed Telangana and how does he have friendly ties with the same party now,” he questioned.

He said, “KCR did not pursue with the Centre on making good on the promises made in the AP Reorganiaation Act. He gave preference to his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the interest of Telangana.

“He has completely crushed everyone who participated in the Telangana movement and promoted all traitors of Telangana by giving them cabinet berths and other posts.”