KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha take over reins of campaign in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Oct 12, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 12:29 am IST
TRS sources say KTR proved his mettle with civic body election results.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who planned to campaign in 100 assembly constituencies has left the campaign responsibility in the capital city of Hyderabad to his son IT Minister KT Rama Rao and to his daughter MP K. Kavitha. Both brother and sister KTR and Kavitha will take up the campaign in Hyderabad soon. TRS has to announce some candidates in Hyderabad district which were kept pending. 

TRS sources said that CM KCR has confidence on his son KTR in getting good results in Hyderabad in the upcoming assembly elections. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held in 2016 CM KCR made KTR as incharge. In those elections TRS won 100 seats out of 150 and after a long gap majority seats won by a single party in GHMC elections. 

 

This victory has given lot of confidence to KCR on his son KTR.  Like KCR his son KTR and daughter Kavitha also good orators and attract the people. As a Municipal Administration minister also KTR has hold in GHMC area. In the GHMC limits there are 24 assembly constituencies. 

In the previous assembly elections TRS won only three seats in GHMC limits but this time TRS wants to win at least 15 seats. In the GHMC limits in some assembly constituencies majority voters are settlers. KTR is speaking about settlers whenever possible and saying that there are not settlers whoever resides in Telangana all are Telanganaites. 

Recently some settlers have joined in TRS which gave a confidence that the settlers will extend support to TRS. Telugu Desam Party is strong in the constituencies where settlers are dominating. Seemandhra people are angry on congress over the bifurcation of state. In the coming assembly elections TD has joined hands with Congress. TRS feels this will help to its candidates in getting settlers support.

Senior leader of TRS party said if necessary CM KCR may address one or two meetings at the end of poll campaign. He said that KCR will decide depending on the situation if necessary. If AP CM Naidu will campaign in Hyderabad than KCR may also campaign  in Hyderabad.

Tags: k. kavitha, kt rama rao, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




