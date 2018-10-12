search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Jolt to coalition govt, lone BSP mantri quits

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Exit after Mayawati nixed alliance with Congress in MP.
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy
 Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: The fractious Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in the state,faced its first major setback, one which could well wreck JD (S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda's plans to knit a grand alliance of Opposition parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, with the lone BSP face,  primary and secondary education minister N Mahesh, quitting the coalition ministry on Thursday.  

Mr Mahesh's resignation letter to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy which he reiterated to the media said he was stepping down of his own volition and for personal reasons although senior ministers were certain that his move was at the behest of BSP president Mayawati.

 

“Why will anyone give up a minister's post for personal reasons when so many aspirants are waiting to join the cabinet,” queried one of them.  

Clarifying that he would continue to support the coalition government, Mr Mahesh told the media: "I do not have any grouse against anybody in the government. As a minister I did my best and toured the state. I have come to the media (to announce his resignation). Now I will tell Behenji (Mayawati).”

However, the first hint that his party could sever ties with JD (S) and Congress came when he spoke of the need to focus on his constituency, Kollegal, and strengthen the support base of BSP ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
 His decision to quit the ministry coming days after Ms Mayawati ruled out an alliance with Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was also significant.  

Mr Mahesh was the sole BSP candidate to be elected to the Assembly after his party leader forged a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement with JD (S) for Assembly elections in May 2018. He, however, was in the eye of a controversy for sparring with Chamarajanagar district in charge minister, Puttaranga Shetty, of Congress party. Mr Mahesh even attacked the Congress and compared the party to a weed and held the party and BJP responsible for the economic and social inequality in the country.

Mr Puttaranga Shetty had retorted wondering “Who is he to root out Congress? He has just entered public life. Let him work and complete five years. Then we can talk. If at all he made a statement about Congress, then I have to say, he will soon be dethroned.”  Mr. Mahesh's resignation comes at a time when the coalition partners were scouting for candidates to contest bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies.

B01

Tags: janata dal (s), congress, h d kumaraswamy, bsp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#MeToo: Aamir backs out of Mogul over allegations against Subhash, T-Series sacks him

‘Mogul’, which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, was to be Aamir Khan’s next film after ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Greek authorities ban overweight tourists from riding on donkeys

Donkeys have been the traditional means of transport on the Island of Santorini known for a hilly terrain (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital bloodbath may lead to more IT layoffs

A large number of techies who entered job market during late ‘80s and early ‘90s are getting phased out or retired involuntarily.
 

Men who drink 2 cups of tea a day are more likely to get their partners pregnant

Two cups of coffee have also been linked to a better sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Killing the competition

The Nokia 3.1 Plus shows possible chances of overpowering some of the best cameras in the segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi downplays Amit Shah’s Telangana plans

Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress’ Vanteru dares KCR in TRS heartland

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Damodar Rajanarasimha wife returns to party after tryst with BJP

Damodar Rajanarasimha

Nadendla Manohar joins Pawan Kalyan party

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes a selfie with Congress leader and former speaker Nadendla Manohar at Tirupati Airport on Thursday.

K Chandrashekhar Rao will shut down RTC, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham