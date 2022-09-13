YSRC chalking out strategies to counter Amaravati farmers' padayatra

The ruling YSRC leaders are chalking out strategies to counter the padayatra launched by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi on Monday. (DC)

Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath held a meeting with the top brass of the party in Visakhapatnam on Monday and discussed ways to keep the farmers away from the opposition-inspired offensive against the government.

Since Visakhapatnam is the focal point as it is tipped to be the capital and since the Amaravati farmers are opposing it, the YSRC leaders are doubly alert against the Yatra’s impact.

“We will campaign vigorously for the three capitals and expect support from all sections of the society,’’ Amarnath told DC on Monday soon after the meeting of leaders.

He said a clear picture of their counter-programme would emerge next week. The padayatra is expected to reach Anakapalli by the end of October.

Sources in the party said the minister would meet the vice chancellor of Andhra University to rope in teachers and students for the campaign in support of the three-capitals plan and to oppose the padayatra.

Fisheries and animal husbandry minister Seedari Appalaraju said the government would not be responsible if the people confronted the padayatra directly. “It is too early to predict what would be the scenario when the padayatra reaches Srikakulam,’’ he said.

“We are not expecting any resistance from the ruling party members. The high court has given permission to hold the rally and it is going to be peaceful. If the ruling party indulges in violence it would be counterproductive,’’ TD vice president Pasarla Prasad said.

State CITU president Narsinga Rao said the farmers have every right to take out a padayatra to redress their problems. The state government will be responsible if any problem was created in this context, he said.

Jana Sena leader and corporator of GVMC Murthy Yadav said his party was expecting trouble in Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district.