  
Nation Politics 12 Sep 2022 War of words between ...
Nation, Politics

War of words between Cong, BJP as former tweets image of 'khaki shorts' on fire

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2022, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 7:53 pm IST
The BJP lashed out at the Congress for its "promotion of violence and hatred" . (DC Image)
 The BJP lashed out at the Congress for its "promotion of violence and hatred" . (DC Image)

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday tweeted an image of Khaki shorts on fire on Twitter with a caption "to free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS...", triggering a political storm as the BJP and the RSS accused it of spreading "hatred and contempt" and calling it a "blatant instigation for violence".

Posting the image with '145 days more to go' tagline on its official handle, the Congress tweeted,"To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal" with a hashtag "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

The BJP lashed out at the Congress for its "promotion of violence and hatred" with its spokesperson Sambit Patra dubbing the yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra" and "Aag Lagao Yatra".

Patra demanded that the Congress immediately take down the post, saying there is no room for violence in India's constitutional scheme of things.

He also cited party leader Rahul Gandhi's meeting during the yatra with a controversial Christian pastor who allegedly insulted a Hindu goddess.

The Congress' tweet also drew a sharp response from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.

RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said the Congress wants to connect people through hatred. He alleged that the party's earlier generations of leadership also harboured "hatred and contempt" for the Sangh but could not stop its rise.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur after the conclusion of a three-day RSS coordination meeting, he said that there was "growing support" for Hindutva in society.

As the BJP and the RSS hit out at the opposition party, it launched a counter-attack with its general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying that those who "stoked the fires of hatred, bigotry and prejudice" must be prepared to receive things back in the same coin.

Alleging that the Congress has had an old association with "fire", Patra said Punjab was put on fire when the party was in power and Sikhs were burnt alive during the 1984 riots.

Noting that many members of RSS, the Hindutva organisation considered the BJP's ideological mentor, have been killed in Kerala where the Congress's yatra is going on presently, the BJP spokesperson alleged that the opposition party has signalled to "terrorists" in the southern state to target their functionaries.

"This is a blatant instigation for arson and murder. This instigation has been done by the Gandhi family and the Congress at their behest," he said.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi has often used the "fire" metaphor, noting that in his address at Cambridge University earlier the Congress leader had alleged the BJP has sprinkled kerosene all over the country and all it needs is one spark to catch fire.

He had made comments on similar lines at a Congress meeting in Rajasthan and during the protests against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for armed forces, Patra added.

"Do you want violence in the country? Do you want people who follow the BJP-RSS ideology burnt," Patra asked.

Hitting back, Ramesh said the RSS-BJP is not used to aggressive responses from the Congress and when the opposition party gives an aggressive response they "retreat".

There are numerous instances of the BJP and its "surrogates" fanning "hatred, prejudice, lies and falsehood," the Congress leader said.

He added, "If they will be aggressive, we will be double aggressive. They should understand that. But the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite people. Its aim is to thwart attempts to divide the country, and the divisive policies and intentions in the name of religion, language, caste and states.

"The manner in which inequalities are increasing due to Modi government's policies, increasing political centralisation... to fight that is the aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Later in a series of tweets in Hindi, Ramesh said, "why do those who talk of Congress-mukt Bharat have a problem with burning effigies? And why are they asking us for answers? The answer is to be given by those who killed Gandhi, those who support Godse and call him their role model. The answer is to be given by those who are trying to divide the country."

Asserting that burning effigies is a democratic right, he said the party only depicted jealousy through a cartoon. "Why are people who are burning the country so upset with the symbolic burning of shorts", he asked.

"The fact is that those who opposed the 'Quit India Movement' are jealous of the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Because if India will be united then their hate shop will be shut down," the Congress general secretary said.

The BJP also attacked Rahul Gandhi for reportedly skipping the inauguration of a memorial for freedom fighters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Reports said Gandhi had agreed to attend the event but did not turn up, taking the organisers by surprise.

This is typical of Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, alleging that he is present at events where "anti-India" rants are delivered but is absent from programmes linked to nationalism.

He is a part-time politician who can never be a true "Sevak" of India, Patra claimed.

Congress sources, however, claimed that Gandhi was advised by the security staff against going there due to the surge of crowds. He would be visiting the memorial soon, they said. PTI KR JTR ASK PYK PYK 09121919 NNNN

...
Tags: khaki shorts, congress party, bharatiya janata party, rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

The match is the brainchild of CCC chairman Shakil Shafi who is organising the match in Anantapur and then at Hyderabad to create awareness among youth against drugs and adverse impact of plastics.(Photo | Flickr - Marco Verch)

Cricketing actors enthral crowds at Anantapur ground

News

Anti-encroachment drive kicks-off in Bengaluru as govt talks tough after rain havoc

Cinematography minister SV Krishna said Raju as a film start had won the hearts of Teulugu and he was also a political leader dedicated to the causes of the people. “His films and his good works will be remembered forever.” Uppalapati Krishnam Raju (Wikipedia)

Grief-stricken Godavari districts mourn Krishnam Raju



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Second day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra sees huge turnout

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; cops deny

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal (PTI)

Bharat Jodo yatra's 19-day Kerala leg begins

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress divided over Gujarat's exclusion in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar their brand ambassador: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->