Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar their brand ambassador: Prashant Kishor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 7:47 am IST
 Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar — PTI

New Delhi: JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh lashed out at poll strategist Prashant Kishor for raising questions about Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He termed the poll strategist “a salesman” and said that “Prashant Kishor is just a businessman and not a politician. He has been using different tactics just to sell his products like a salesman. He did this in other states also”.

The hard-hitting statement from JD(U) came after Prashant Kishor recently took a dig at Nitish Kumar by saying that Fevicol should make him a brand ambassador for being glued to CM’s chair.

“We have never seen anything like this before. There have been many alliances in the past, governments keep changing but he remains glued to the CM chair. I would suggest that Fevicol should make him their brand ambassador”, Prashant Kishor said.

However, Prashant Kishor appeared upset over being accused of “covertly working for the BJP”. He said, “All of us are aware that till recently he was with the BJP and bowing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry when he calls others a B team of the BJP and distributes such certificates. I can only say that I am independent and doing what I want to do”.

After Nitish Kumar formed the Mahagathbandhan government last month and announced 10 lakh jobs, Prashant Kishor said that he would withdraw his Jan Suraaj campaign and support Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only if he starts providing jobs in the next two years.

Speaking about Nitish Kumar’s recent efforts to unite opposition parties, he said there was a need for a “credible face” and “mass movement” to seek votes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar was recently in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to discuss the current political scenario and ways to ensure opposition unity. 

According to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav will meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi once she returns to Delhi.

