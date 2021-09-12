Scindia vows to develop RGIA, set up six new airports

He said technical clearance would be given for the proposed airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district. He also said that his ministry would examine and monitor to set up an airport in Adilabad with support from the Indian Air Force. — PTI

HYDERABAD: Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that the Centre would extend full support for the development and expansion of the Shamshabad airport as passenger traffic from other countries had increased since Telangana state was developing as the financial hub of the country.

Scindia stated that adequate measures would be taken to set up six new airports in Telangana as requested by the state government, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday said.

The union minister, who was in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in several programmes, met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The Chief Minister hosted lunch in honour of the minister.

Chandrashekar Rao requested Scindia that since Telangana state was growing as an economic centre and Hyderabad was fast becoming an international city, more facilities should be developed to operate flights from the international airport in Hyderabad to other countries. He brought to the notice of the union minister that people were visiting Hyderabad as it had become a business, IT, health and tourism hub and hence direct flight connectivity should be increased from southeast Asia, Europe, USA and others to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also requested Scindia to extend support for setting up of six new airports in the state and make them operational. The Chief Minister also asked the Union minister to get Metro Rail connectivity to the Shamshabad airport.

In response, Scindia said total support would be extended for the airport, as Hyderabad was being developed as an international city.

Scindia said immediate measures would be taken for the operationalisation of Mamnoor airport in Warangal. He said technical clearance would be given for the proposed airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district. He also said that his ministry would examine and monitor to set up an airport in Adilabad with support from the Indian Air Force. He assured the Chief Minister that for the landing and take-off of small aircraft at Peddapalli (Basanth Nagar), Kothagudem and Devarakadra (Mahbubnagar), the matter would be re-examined and necessary action would be taken.