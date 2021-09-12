KCR stashing his ill-gotten wealth abroad, alleges Sanjay

Sanjay continued his padayatra in Andole Assembly constituency on Saturday. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from Madhya Pradesh, former minister Etala Rajendar, former MLA Babu Mohan and others accompanied Bandi Sanjay. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been stashing ill-gotten wealth in foreign countries. “Realising that BJP would come to power in Telangana state in 2023, he has begun shifting his wealth abroad”, he said.

Sanjay continued his padayatra in Andole Assembly constituency on Saturday. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from Madhya Pradesh, former minister Etala Rajendar, former MLA Babu Mohan and others accompanied Bandi Sanjay. He also participated in the state party office-bearers meeting at Jogipet.z

Addressing a public meeting in Jogipet, he said that farmers, students and unemployed youth were unhappy with the TRS government and they were pouring in their woes during his padayatra.

The state being in a Rs 4 lakh crore debt-trap implies that each person in the state is in`one lakh debt, he said and added that the state government is unable to give even salaries in time while Dalits continue to be ignored.

After the GHMC elections, Rao offered the mayor post to the BJP, which was summarily rejected by Union home minister Amit Shah, who asserted that they would come to power in the state in 2023, he said.

Sanjay said that the people had already given a chance to the Telugu Desam, Congress and TRS and they should now support BJP, which is a pro-people party.