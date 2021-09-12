Dilapidated school buildings posing threat in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of dilapidated school buildings are posing threats to the safety of students and teachers across Andhra Pradesh. Parents, while praising the efforts of the state government towards modernization of government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme, are seeking urgent steps to have new school buildings in place of these dilapidated structures.

As many as 15,715 schools were spruced up in the first phase of the scheme, at a cost of Rs 3,669 crore and 12,663 schools in second phase, while 24,900 schools would be modernized in the Nadu-Nedu third phase.



According to one report, 6,544 school buildings are in a dilapidated state. District-wise, the highest number of 858 damaged structures was in Anantapur district.

Recently, a dilapidated building in a school at Rajupalem of Markapuram collapsed due to rains. This killed a student, Vishnuvardhan, who was playing with friends during the mishap.

Parents are worried. They are seeking urgent steps for the safety of students in these schools. They urged the government to demolish the dilapidated structures and build new ones.



In 2018, student Sasivardhan died in the collapse of a dilapidated toilet in a school at Pachipenta in Vizianagaram district. After this, the government promised to demolish all dilapidated school buildings, but this did not happen.

According to the reports, while the highest number of dilapidated structures are in Anantapur, this is followed by 734 in Nellore, 630 in Chittoor, 605 in Prakasam, 571 in Visakhapatnam, 568 in Kadapa, 507 in Guntur, 452 in West Godavari, 429 in Krishna, 348 in Srikakulam, 330 in Kurnool, 245 in East Godavari and 237 in Vizianagaram district.



The locals of Rajupalem said the dilapidated old building was not in use and abandoned. On August 29, Vishnuvardhan went to school and was playing with friends as it was a Sunday holiday. Unfortunately, the slab of the dilapidated building collapsed, killing the 11-year-old.

The locals of Nandivelugu said the government is doing a good work by way of modernizing government schools. Yet, the dilapidated rooms posed a threat. It was in 1982 that a government primary school was started there. This was later upgraded to high school. The slabs, walls, windows and toilets of the school were damaged.

Similarly, the school buildings in Pathuru, Sivapuram, Nizampatnam, Nadimpalli, Pudivada, Rudravaram, Karumuru, Adavipalem, Pedakara Agraharam, Nachugunta, Chinnapuram, Tallapalem, Nadupuru and Kudooru remain badly damaged and they posed a threat to children’s safety.



The officials of the education department said the dilapidated structures would be marked with red colours and fencing would be done for safety. Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh said instructions were issued to identify all dilapidated structures in government schools. These, he said, would be demolished.

He said that in the second phase, 12,663 schools will be revamped at a cost of Rs 4535.74 crore, wherein 18,498 additional classrooms will be constructed. In the third phase, 24,900 schools will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 7821 crore. These three phases would help ensure safety at all government schools, besides quality education and all basic amenities, he said.