Nation Politics 12 Sep 2021 BJP on a victory tra ...
Nation, Politics

BJP on a victory trail in Telangana: Scindia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 12, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2021, 7:41 am IST
Within six months, the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats of the 17 in the state, which showed a 25 per cent growth of the party
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing a press meet at Telangana BJP office in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)
 Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing a press meet at Telangana BJP office in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said the BJP was growing fast in Telangana state. The BJP had gained love and confidence of the people and it began treading the victory path in the state, he said and added that the BJP would form a people centric government in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here at BJP state unit office, Scindia said the BJP contested in 119 Assembly constituencies in the 2018 elections and won merely one seat. Within six months, the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats of the 17 in the state, which showed a 25 per cent growth of the party; it reached 50 per cent growth in the GHMC and Nizamabad municipal corporation elections, he said.

 

The Dubbak byelection victory indicated the BJP storm in the state and under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, the BJP would come to power in Telangana, he said.

...
Tags: minister for civil aviation jyotiraditya scindia, bjp growing fast telangana, growth in lok sabha seats bjp, ghmc polls, nizamabad municipal elections, dubbak bypoll victory, prime minister narendra modi, amit shah, jp nadda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (PTI)

Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Gujarat, will discuss probable candidates for CM's post

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri insepcting the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause for Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB report

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

The district reported the maximum cases in August only. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka's Kalaburagi initiates anti-mosquito fogging to curb dengue cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns, many in race for top post

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submits his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI)

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)

Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->