BJP on a victory trail in Telangana: Scindia

HYDERABAD: Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said the BJP was growing fast in Telangana state. The BJP had gained love and confidence of the people and it began treading the victory path in the state, he said and added that the BJP would form a people centric government in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here at BJP state unit office, Scindia said the BJP contested in 119 Assembly constituencies in the 2018 elections and won merely one seat. Within six months, the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats of the 17 in the state, which showed a 25 per cent growth of the party; it reached 50 per cent growth in the GHMC and Nizamabad municipal corporation elections, he said.

The Dubbak byelection victory indicated the BJP storm in the state and under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, the BJP would come to power in Telangana, he said.