75 outfits in Telangana to back Bharat Bandh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 12, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 7:10 am IST
State leaders of all major trade unions and unions of unorganised workers declared their full support to the bandh
Many major political parties including the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI, the CPI (ML) New Democracy and Telangana Jana Samiti have already declared support to the bandh. — PTI
HYDERABAD: As many as 75 organisations including trade unions in Telangana extended support to the Bharat Bandh on September 27 called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against the Centre's three farm laws.
The decision was taken at Telangana State Convention organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) at Sundarayya Vigyana Kendram here on Sunday.

State leaders of all major trade unions including CITU, AITUC, IFTU, AICTU, BLTU and unions of unorganised workers such as Telangana Domestic Workers Union and Hyderabad Cab Drivers Association declared their full support to the bandh.

 

Women organisations including POW, AIDWA, NFIW, AIDFW and Telangana Women and Transgender JAC have also declared support to the bandh. Organisations representing various sections of society including Dalits, minorities, Adivasis, and backward castes joined hands, along with 10 student and youth organisations to support the bandh. The convention declared an action programme to reach out to all sections leading up to the Bharat Bandh.
Union leaders will reach out to affiliated trade bodies across sectors such as lorry transport associations, cinema hall and petrol bank owners, auto drivers, street vendors, and hotel associations.

 

Many major political parties including the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI, the CPI (ML) New Democracy and Telangana Jana Samiti have already declared support to the bandh.

