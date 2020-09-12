172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Politics 12 Sep 2020 PM's new slogan ...
Nation, Politics

PM's new slogan on COVID-19 is quite a mouthful

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 12, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2020, 6:52 pm IST
As corona count reaches 46.6 lakh, prime minister says we must not take it lightly
Videograb of prime minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony for welfare housing built under the PM Awas Yojna in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)
 Videograb of prime minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony for welfare housing built under the PM Awas Yojna in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Bhopal: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with another slogan to drive home his point that we need to take the coronavirus seriously.

"Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi."

 

In English, it means 'no carelessness till a medicine is found'.

Modi came up with the slogan while addressing, virtually, a housewarming ceremony to showcase 1.75 lakh welfare housing built in rural Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

As with most of the PM's slogans, it's got a sing-song quality when spoken in Hindi:

Jab tak dawai nahi
Tab tak dhilai nahi.
Do gaz ki doori
Mask hai jaroori

(face mask and maintainting distance of two yards is necessary)," he said.

Till Friday night, 83,619 people have tested coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, while 1,691 have succumbed to the infection. 

 

Tags: pm modi coronavirus, pm modi slogans, pm awas yojna


