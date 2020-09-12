PM's new slogan on COVID-19 is quite a mouthful

Videograb of prime minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony for welfare housing built under the PM Awas Yojna in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Bhopal: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with another slogan to drive home his point that we need to take the coronavirus seriously.

"Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi."

In English, it means 'no carelessness till a medicine is found'.

Modi came up with the slogan while addressing, virtually, a housewarming ceremony to showcase 1.75 lakh welfare housing built in rural Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

As with most of the PM's slogans, it's got a sing-song quality when spoken in Hindi:

Jab tak dawai nahi

Tab tak dhilai nahi.

Do gaz ki doori

Mask hai jaroori

(face mask and maintainting distance of two yards is necessary)," he said.

Till Friday night, 83,619 people have tested coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, while 1,691 have succumbed to the infection.