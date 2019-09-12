Nation Politics 12 Sep 2019 KT Rama Rao faces ci ...
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao faces civic polls challenge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 1:03 am IST
The major task ahead for K.T. Rama Rao is to secure a big win for his party in the ensuing Municipal elections.
K.T. Rama Rao.
 K.T. Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: After taking oath as a minister in his father’s Cabinet for a second time, the major task ahead for K.T. Rama Rao is to secure a big win for his party in the ensuing Municipal elections.

Earlier, after taking over as the working president of the TRS, he was given the onerous challenge of managing the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, where TRS suffered a massive setback, losing eight of the 17 seats it contested.

 

In contrast to a diffident TRS, the principal opposition parties, the Congress and the BJP are in an aggressive mood, winning three and four Lok Sabha seats respectively. They are now trying to consolidate their strength further by winning the local urban elections. After the Lok Sabha elections, several senior political leaders in the state have joined the BJP, adding to their strength and challenging firepower.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the TRS had anticipated that the aura of invincibility that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had acquired after bringing back his party to power in the preponed Assembly elections, would help them secure 16 seats out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party slogan, “saaru, caru, padaharu and sarkaru’ (boss, car, 16, government) boomeranged badly on junior Mr Rao, who had predicted that the BJP and the Congress together would not win over 250 seats, and Mr Modi would end up with less than 150 seats. The defeat of K. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister Rao, and incumbent MP from Nizamabad, was a big shock for the entire party, and the top family.

For the first time in its party history, dissident voices are mushrooming, openly, with even a demure, soft-spoken leader like health minister Etla Rajender raising a banner of revolt, saying, “I have earned every position I have won… nothing was given to me in alms. This is my party. I did not join the movement in mid-course with an eye on power or position.”

KTR faces big test of civic body elections
Sensing an opportunity to force the ruling party onto the back-foot, both the Congress and the BJP have intensified their attacks on the TRS government.
In this context, it would be an excruciating challenge for the newly re-inducted MA&UD and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao Rao, to score big wins in a majority of urban municipalities, of the contests which would be held for 13 municipal corporations and 124 municipalities in Telangana.

To make matters worse, the state government is in no position to implement most of its poll promises due to financial crisis.

The silver lining for Mr Rao is the political truism that Lok Sabha elections are different from local body polls. While national issues dominate in the Lok Sabha elections, in local body elections, hyper-local issues will play a major role. Conventionally, the ruling party in the state has an edge in local body polls, especially since the TRS has over four years of rule still to go.

Despite its massive setback in national elections, the TRS made a comeback in the panchayat raj elections.

The ensuing municipal elections would be a test for Mr Rama Rao, both a Cabinet minister and the TRS working president. Another factor of worry would be that more than the Congress, which is depleted of resources and motivation, it is the BJP which is eager to challenge the ruling TRS, a party that can pull of spectacular wins.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, trs, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mohsin bin Mohammed of Huma Sweets at Chandrayangutta Cross Road said they are preparing special laddus to be offered at Ganesha Mandali.

Hyderabad: Most Pandals buy Laddus from Mohsin

Extending support to the Union Government for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the members installed idols of Ganesha holding the Indian flag in the Kashmir valley.

Trendy Ganesha reminds of Article 370

A gold laddu that was offered to Lord Ganesha at a pandal in Bholakpur this year.

Hyderabad: Despite rising prices, laddu auction fails to beat 2018 price

Sources said that the TRS party boss has asked senior leaders to keep a close tab on movements of MLAs to ensure there are no defections.

TRS bosses worry over BJP ‘pressure’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cops brush aside Naidu’s protests, block his vehicle

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu spreading fake stories of political vendetta: YSRCP MP

TDP has also accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging in political violence after coming to power in May. (Photo: ANI)

Too harsh on people, won't enforce hefty fines for traffic violations: Mamata

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government reduced fines for violation of traffic rules for the state. (Photo: File)

‘Intention is to save lives, not earn revenue’: Gadkari defends hefty fines

‘This was done to save lives. That is my first objective, but I need the cooperation of state governments. This should be above parties and state governments,’ Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham