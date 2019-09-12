Nation Politics 12 Sep 2019 KCR is a failure, Co ...
Nation, Politics

KCR is a failure, Congress will win bypoll, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:42 am IST
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the people would teach a lesson to the TRS in the Huzurnagar forthcoming byelection.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses a dharna at the Huzurnagar Tahsildar’s office on Wednesday. (P. Anil Kumar)
Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to implement his poll promises, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the people would teach a lesson to the TRS in the Huzurnagar forthcoming byelection.  

He demanded that the state government immediately release investment support to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and waive crop loans immediately.

 

Mr Reddy participated in the dharna at Huzurnagar Tahsildar office on Wednesday as part of the Congress’ state-wide agitation on farmer’s issues.

Addressing the dharna, Mr Reddy said that over 50 per cent of the farmers were yet to get Rythu Bandhu incentives even though the crop season had reached its peak. He condemned the TRS government for not initiating the process to waive crop loans up to `1 lakh for each farmer.

He said that the banks were not giving loans to farmers due to non-clearance of previous crop loans and now even the government had let them down by not giving the promised support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He accused the TRS government of pushing lakhs of farmers into debts.

The TPCC chief asserted that the Congress would retain the Huzurnagar Assembly seat. He said that the TRS government did not bring any development to Huzurnagar during the last six years. 

“All KCR did was lure leaders of opposition parties into the TRS,” Mr Reddy alleged.

He reminded that it was due to his efforts that Huzurnagar got a 100-bed hospital, a degree college, MRO office and CC roads among several other developments.

...
