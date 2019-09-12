Nation Politics 12 Sep 2019 Jagan Reddy govt to ...
Jagan Reddy govt to introduce English medium from next academic year in Andhra

Published Sep 12, 2019
The Chief Minister said that every phase should cover Panchayatraj, Municipal, Tribal, Social, BC Welfare and other schools.
 Andhra Pradesh government will introduce English medium from Class 1 to Class 8 from the next academic year and the necessary training will be imparted to teachers. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government will introduce English medium from Class 1 to Class 8 from the next academic year and the necessary training will be imparted to teachers.

During a review meeting on education, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said nearly 70,000 teachers would be trained for teaching in English medium in the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

 

He said that the vacant jobs for the post of teachers would be filled up in January every year and the teacher-student ratio would be maintained at all times. Environment, Climate Change and Road Safety would also be included in the curriculum.

"An action plan should be prepared to ensure that every Mandal has one Junior College and wherever possible high schools should be upgraded to junior colleges and an elaborate exercise should be carried out to identify the places where they should be set up. In the same manner, every assembly constituency should have one Degree College," Reddy said.

The state has decided to refurbish 44,512 schools under 'Then and Now' and the first phase will cover 15, 410 schools.

The Chief Minister said that every phase should cover Panchayatraj, Municipal, Tribal, Social, BC Welfare and other schools. The first phase should be completed by March 14, 2020, and there will also be a social audit, he said.

Parents should be involved in the education of children and Quality of mid-day meal and the eggs supplied should be improved, he told the officials.

