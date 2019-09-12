Nation Politics 12 Sep 2019 'If needed beat ...
Nation, Politics

'If needed beat officials but cheating with farmers won't be tolerated': Cong MLA

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh is an MLA from Ramanujganj in Balrampur district.
Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Wednesday said cheating with farmers will not be tolerated even if we need to 'beat officials with shoes'. (Photo: ANI)
Balrampur: Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Wednesday said cheating with farmers will not be tolerated even if we need to "beat officials with shoes."

"...Bank official cheated farmers saying that they are not defaulters and their loan is new... If any official does any irregularities with famers then it will not be tolerated. A probe should be conducted and they should be thrown behind bars. If you need to beat them with shoes then do it but cheating with farmers will not be tolerated," he said while speaking at an event here.

 

Singh is an MLA from Ramanujganj in Balrampur district.

Tags: congress, bjp, brihaspat singh, farmers, officials
Location: India, Chhatisgarh


