Tarun Chugh to join Bandi’s yatra today

Hyderabad: Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary, will join TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Friday. Chugh, who remains in-charge of Telangana BJP’s political affairs, is expected to hold a ‘Target Munugode’ meeting with senior state party leaders.

Also to be discussed are the party’s plans for a public meeting in Munugode on August 21, the day Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the former CongressMLA from the constituency, is scheduled to join the party.

The BJP said Sunil Bansal, national general secretary of the party appointed to oversee Telangana BJP affairs on Thursday, will be incharge of the party organisational matters.

On Friday, Chug is also expected to review the ongoing ‘Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ rallies of the party across the state.