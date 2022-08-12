  
Nation, Politics

KCR to meet Nitish Kumar in Patna next week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 12, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is planning to visit Bihar in a week to meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, sources said on Friday.

Party sources said that Rao had planned a weekend visit but put it off to next week as the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government comprising the JDU, RJD and the Congress is yet to settle down.

Rao wanted to stay in Patna for two days to hold meetings with Kumar and Yadav, discuss national politics and to pitch for bringing non-BJP parties together against the NDA government at the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

He planned to distribute cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of Bihar soldiers on behalf of the state government, who died in Galwan Valley in June 2020. He had distributed cheques to the kin of martyrs in Jharkhand in March.

Party sources said the Chief Minister was supposed to visit West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 and 30 to meet families of soldiers killed in Galwan valley. However, the tour had to be postponed due to various reasons.

However, with the unexpected political developments unfolding in Bihar last week and JDU snapping ties with BJP, Rao has decided to personally greet Kumar and Yadav for forming the new government.

He views the Bihar developments as a major breakthrough for forging a non-BJP front. It may be noted that Rao has been touring various states and meeting non-BJP leaders for the last six months.

 

 

Tags: bihar chief minister nitish kumar, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana


