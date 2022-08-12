I will not participate in Munugode by-poll campaign: Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that he would not participate in the by-poll election campaign in Munugode Assembly constituency, the Bhongir MP and AICC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy today said that he would continue in Congress party and he will die as Congress party trusted activist.

Venkat Reddy blamed the TPCC Chief and MP A Revanth Reddy for alleged mudslinging on him by a party leader at a public meeting held in Chundur recently. "The person who abused me in a public meeting was innocent. The TPCC leaders deliberately encouraged the Munugode Congress party leaders to target me by abusing them in their speech," Venkat Reddy alleged.

When the TPCC decided to conduct a public meeting in Munugode constituency, no party leadership invited me and never informed me about the party meeting. "Some senior leaders are trying to force me to leave the Congress party with the support of the TPCC chief. I will not leave the party and will die as a Congress party activist. The TPCC chief must tender his apologies," the Bhongir MP demanded.

The Telangana Congress party In-Charge Manickem Tagore has called on a number of senior leaders to discuss Munugode by-polls issues. "Why did the party leaders start avoiding me and they never share information? The AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will look into the issue," Vankat Reddy said.

In Munugode, his brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy was MLA and he resigned recently and would join the BJP. He will contest in by-polls from BJP ticket.