Step up healthcare facilities: KCR tells PM Modi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus more on increasing the medical facilities in the country, taking lessons from experience the country faced due to the Corona pandemic.

The Telangana chief minister was expressing his views in the video conference held by Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of 10 states on Tuesday While explaining to the Prime Minister about the Corona situation in the state, KCR said “Corona experience has taught us a lesson that there is an urgent need to step up the medical facilities in the country. A visionary outlook and thinking are necessary to take proper and adequate measures in the medical sector for a better future. Strategic planning should be done to create comprehensive medical facilities in the country,”

He opined that “both the Centre and State should jointly implement this comprehensive strategy. We never had any Corona like experience in the past. We do not know how many days this Pandemic will last.

While dealing with the existing Corona pandemic, we should focus on how we are going to deal with such a situation in future and how are we going to offer better medical facilities to people when the need arises.”

KCR told the Prime Minister that “we have to initiate measures now so that whenever an emergency medical situation develops, we will be able to face it efficiently. In the past too, we have seen the emergence of several viruses, and there is every possibility that a Corona like virus may come up again in future.”

KCR said “we have to take measures now to face any eventuality in future. We have to think about what should be the ideal Doctor, people ratio? How many new medical colleges we need? We have to consult Institutions like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), take proper advice and plan the measures.”

He told the Prime Minister that the state government has taken all the measures to contain Coronavirus and the recovery rate in the State is 71 per cent while the death rate is 0.7 per cent.

He informed the PM that the state government has increased the number

of tests many fold and better treatment has been given to the Corona affected patients and adequate number of beds, medicines, staff and other equipment kept ready to tackle the situation.

He said “we are diligently following the guidelines issued from time to time by the ICMR, Niti Aayog and the Central government. Medical and Health Staff, Police personnel and other government machinery are working round the clock and rendering their services.”