140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation, Politics

Step up healthcare facilities: KCR tells PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 11:29 am IST
The Telangana chief minister briefed PM on COVID situation in state through videoconference
Medics collect samples for COVID19 testing at a mobile testing facility in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
 Medics collect samples for COVID19 testing at a mobile testing facility in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus more on increasing the medical facilities in the country, taking lessons from experience the country faced due to the Corona pandemic.

The Telangana chief minister was expressing his views in the video conference held by Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of 10 states on Tuesday While explaining to the Prime Minister about the Corona situation in the state, KCR said “Corona experience has taught us a lesson that there is an urgent need to step up the medical facilities in the country. A visionary outlook and thinking are necessary to take proper and adequate measures in the medical sector for a better future. Strategic planning should be done to create comprehensive medical facilities in the country,”

 

He opined that “both the Centre and State should jointly implement this comprehensive strategy. We never had any Corona like experience in the past. We do not know how many days this Pandemic will last.

While dealing with the existing Corona pandemic, we should focus on how we are going to deal with such a situation in future and how are we going to offer better medical facilities to people when the need arises.”

KCR told the Prime Minister that “we have to initiate measures now so that whenever an emergency medical situation develops, we will be able to face it efficiently. In the past too, we have seen the emergence of several viruses, and there is every possibility that a Corona like virus may come up again in future.”
KCR said “we have to take measures now to face any eventuality in future. We have to think about what should be the ideal Doctor, people ratio? How many new medical colleges we need? We have to consult Institutions like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), take proper advice and plan the measures.”

 

He told the Prime Minister that the state government has taken all the measures to contain Coronavirus and the recovery rate in the State is 71 per cent while the death rate is 0.7 per cent.

He informed the PM that the state  government has increased the number
of tests many fold and better treatment has been given to the Corona affected patients and adequate number of beds, medicines, staff and other equipment kept ready to tackle the situation.

He said “we are diligently following the guidelines issued from time to time by the ICMR, Niti Aayog and the Central  government. Medical and Health Staff, Police personnel and other government machinery are working round the clock and rendering their services.”

 

