Jagan Reddy announces candidates for by-elections on 3 MLC seats in Andhra

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
The last date for filing of nominations is August 14 and they will be scrutinised on August 16.
Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced candidates for the by-elections to be held on three MLC seats in the state, scheduled for August 26.
 Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced candidates for the by-elections to be held on three MLC seats in the state, scheduled for August 26. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced candidates for the by-elections to be held on three MLC seats in the state, scheduled for August 26.

The YSRCP has picked Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Mohammad Iqbal and Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, according to a party's press communique.

 

Mopidevi Venkata Ramana is a minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing in the Jagan Reddy government while Mohammad Iqbal is a minority leader in the party.

Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined the YSRCP in March this year, just before the state assembly elections. He was a senior leader from Kurnool district who was in the Congress party before 2014. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Challa joined TDP.

The three MLCs- Balaramakrishna Murty (TDP), Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (YSRCP) and K Veerabhadra Swamy (YSRCP)- had contested in recent Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and won.

As per the notification issued by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Vijayanand, by-elections will be held on August 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The last date for filing of nominations is August 14 and they will be scrutinised on August 16.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 19.

...
