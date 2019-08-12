Nation Politics 12 Aug 2019 ‘Committing atroci ...
Nation, Politics

‘Committing atrocity’: Azam Khan slams UP govt for raids at Jauhar University

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
'The government has a majority and it has the right to take any decision,' said Khan on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday said the state government is committing an
 Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday said the state government is committing an "atrocity" to win the upcoming by-elections in the state, in reference to the raids conducted at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: File)

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday said the state government is committing an "atrocity" to win the upcoming by-elections in the state, in reference to the raids conducted at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Land grab allegations were levelled at the Rampur lawmaker, with authorities claiming that the gate of the varsity is allegedly built on government land.

 

There were protests by students of the university on August 5 after a team of Uttar Pradesh Medical Education and Training officials visited the university for inspection and found it closed, after which officials pasted a notice on the university wall.

The five officials visited the university for inspection as a pre-requisite condition to issue a no-objection certificate for a medical college here.

Speaking to media today, Khan said, "This is only done to win the upcoming Vidhan Sabha by-elections. They (Uttar Pradesh government) want to destroy the University."

"Will they be able to win the by-elections like this? Were they able to defeat me in the Lok Sabha elections?" he asked.

"This is an atrocity on us by the state government. There are no cases against me, all cases are against the university. The government wants to rule us and not educate us," he claimed.

"Trust has bought every inch of land. Trust has purchased hundreds of acres of land, why will it do corruption to buy this small piece of land," said Khan when asked about the allegations against him of land grab to build the University.

On being asked about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the SP lawmaker said, "The government has a majority and it has the right to take any decision."

The Centre last week revoked Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also passed a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

...
Tags: jauhar university, up, government, atrocity, bypolls, azam khan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


Latest From Nation

In India, Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi would premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in five languages - English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Photo: FIle)

'Man vs Wild' episode featuring PM Modi to air today at 9 pm

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Cloudburst washes away houses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 6 dead

The Indian Postal Service released a postal stamp in his name, on his first death anniversary in 1972. (Photo: Screengrab)

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

Photo: Representational image

Eight more found dead in Saurashtra, death toll rises to 27 in Gujarat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio pan-India broadband service launch from Sept 5 with unlimited free call

In India even the most basic Jio Giga Fiber will start at 100 mbps at the lowest end.
 

Varun Dhawan shares sizzling poster of 'Coolie No 1' on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan featuring in Coolie No 1 poster.
 

Major warning issued for Apple’s 1.4 billion iPhone and iPad users

This hack covers up to eight years of iOS devices which starts from the 2011 iPhone 4S.
 

Google doodle pays tribute to ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai on his 100th birthday

The doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Pavan Rajurkar, had a blue and white portrait of the renowned physicist along with moon, rocket and stars, outlining his association with space programs. (Photo: ANI)
 

Goat with Allah written on it up for sale for Rs 8 lakh in Gorakhpur on Eid al-Adha

Speaking to ANI the owner of the goat, Mohammad Nizamuddin, said, This goat weighs over 90 kgs, we have named it Salman. (Photo: ANI)
 

15-km-long tricolour unfurled by forming human chain in Chhattisgarh

At the end of the programme, representatives of the Champions Book of World Records made the announcement of world record and handed over the certificate to the organiser, the statement said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan Reddy announces candidates for by-elections on 3 MLC seats in Andhra

Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced candidates for the by-elections to be held on three MLC seats in the state, scheduled for August 26. (Photo: File)

Reservation, SC/ST Act keeps casteism alive: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia assembly constituency, Surendra Singh, has claimed that laws to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs, and the reservation being provided to them is the reason behind the existence of casteism in today's society. (Photo: File)

‘Heinous crime’: Kerala CM hits out at negative campaign against Relief Fund

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at the 'negative' campaigning in social media about the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and said those who spread hate about the state are committing the most 'heinous crime'. (Photo: File)

India, China ties should be factor of stability in uncertain world: Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday, called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan at the Zhongnanhai, the picturesque imperial residential complex where top Chinese leaders reside. (Photo: ANI)

People who don't know 72 years of history abolished Article 370: Chidambaram

Former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed BJP for abolishing Article 370 saying that the people who don't know the 72 years of history did it (abolishing Article 370) with muscle power. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham