Vijayendra Prasad must pen Razakar Files: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who had been speaking for some time about having a movie ‘Razakar Files’ made, may have his wish come true with the possibility of a story for the film being penned by V. Vijayendra Prasad,

father of film director S.S. Rajamouli.

BJP sources said the issue of Prasad writing the story, or even the script, came up during a meeting Sanjay Kumar had with him on Sunday when the latter called on Prasad to greet him on being selected for the Rajya Sabha.

It may be recalled that Bandi Sanjay had been mooting for making of ‘Razakar Files’ movie, that would depict the atrocities perpetrated by the Razakars in Telangana before the merger of the then Hyderabad State in the Indian Union.

Party sources said Prasad responded positively to the idea, and if everything worked out, then a formal announcement on that

would be made in due course.