  
Nation Politics 12 Jul 2022 Poll fever grips TRS ...
Nation, Politics

Poll fever grips TRS after KCR’s indirect hint

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
TRS Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC file photo)
 TRS Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Early election fever seems to have gripped the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao mentioned the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly during a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday last.

Although it was a challenge thrown by Chandrashekar Rao to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that he was ready to dissolve the Assembly, the TRS leaders and cadres took Chief Minister’s remarks seriously and strongly believe that the Telangana Assembly polls will be held along with the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled for May 2023. They expect the Chief Minister to dissolve the Assembly anytime after Dasara in October to pave the way for early polls in May 2023, according to sources.

The buzz in the TRS circles is that ministers and party MLAs have already started preparations to face early Assembly polls in May 2023. Telangana Assembly polls are originally scheduled for December 2023.

The logic for their speculation and arguments for the Chief Minister going for early polls is that Kaleshwaram, Yadadri temple and the new Secretariat complex were the 'dream projects' of Chandrashekar Rao, which he could not complete in his first term till September 2018 but completed Kaleshwaram in his second term in June 2019, completed Yadadri in March 2022 and construction of Secretariat will be over by Dasara this year.

They say Chandrashekar Rao already took a decision to inaugurate the new Secretariat complex on Dasara in October this year and accordingly construction works were speeded up by engaging workers in three shifts to undertake works round-the-clock to meet this deadline. Once the new Secretariat is inaugurated, all the three dream projects of Chandrashekar Rao will be realised and he will take a call to dissolve the Assembly soon after to face early polls with an aim to achieve 'hat-trick' and retain power for third-term.

Rao went for early polls in 2018 by dissolving the Assembly in September, nine months before its term was supposed to end in June 2019, forcing early Assembly polls in December 2018. This sudden and strategic decision by Chandrashekar Rao took the Opposition parties by surprise. Rao even released the list of TRS candidates for 105 seats out of 119 on the day of dissolution of Assembly itself on September 6, 2018 even before the Election Commission had announced its decision to hold early polls in Telangana along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

While the Opposition parties struggled to finalise their candidates due to uncertainty over poll alliances and kept their lists pending until the deadline for filing of nominations neared in November 2018, the TRS candidates started campaigning in their constituencies from September 6 itself.

This strategy by Chandrashekar Rao reaped rich dividends for the TRS as the party won with an absolute majority by bagging 88 seats out of 119 in Assembly against 63 seats it had won in 2014 and retained power for the second consecutive term. The TRS leaders expect that the Chief Minister would prefer early polls again to achieve 'hat-trick'.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samiti (trs), telangana assembly dissolution, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After some time, the executives from both the online loan apps started forcing her to clear the loan amount. The main online loan app asked her to clear the loan of Rs 90,000 even though no loan was sanctioned. It had only made her to deposit the Rs 10,000 to sanction the one-lakh loan. — Representational image/DC

Married woman dies by suicide unable to bear trouble from online loan apps

Some 20 per cent of the total land must be earmarked as a buffer zone for the SV Zoological Park. Sources said 30 acres would be used for this purpose. — Indianrailinfo

Three five-star hotels to come up in Tirupati

Among the localities worst affected by waterlogging was SC Colony in Ulvanoor of Paloncha mandal, Tanikella in Konigerla mandal — where a tree fell, and traffic hold-up between Khammam and Wyra for two hours, as officials released floodwater to 52 tanks from the Bethupalli tank in Sathupalli and Vemsoor mandals. — DC Image

Godavari water starts receding, but stays at dangerous level

Hyderabad has seen a surge of dengue cases and recorded 144 cases in just 10 days from July 1 to 10, as per data provided by the health department. In the month of June, the city reported 257 cases of the disease and until now this year, 516 cases have been recorded. A total of 1,184 cases of dengue have been reported in the state until July 10. — ANI?Twitter

Covid set to become endemic, seasonal: DPH



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shinde camp moves SC, hearing today; 8th minister joins rebels

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Shah’s grand strategy bears fruit in Maharshtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->