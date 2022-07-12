  
Nation Politics 12 Jul 2022 Jagan urges Centre t ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan urges Centre to bear equal share for free crop insurance scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2022, 7:34 am IST
The CM said the state government cleared all the hurdles in the way of bringing all crops under insurance coverage through e-cropping. — Representational image/PTI
 The CM said the state government cleared all the hurdles in the way of bringing all crops under insurance coverage through e-cropping. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy held discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday on implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state. The discussions were via video conference from Tadepalli.

The chief minister discussed the modalities of integrating the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ with the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

Jagan suggested changes be carried out for the Fasal Bima Yojana in ways as to benefit all farmers. All the agricultural activities in the state were brought under the ambit of the 10,444 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), wherein every crop grown by farmers is being e-cropped with geo-tagging and gets updated on a real-time basis.

The CM said the state government cleared all the hurdles in the way of bringing all crops under insurance coverage through e-cropping. The AP government is paying both the premiums that are to be paid by farmers and the state.

Jagan said a free crop insurance scheme will go a long way in realising the goals of e-cropping if the central and state governments bore equal share of the premium of small and marginal farmers. He urged the Union minister to consider the proposal.

The CM thanked Thomar for including Andhra Pradesh in the Fasal Bima Yojana and making changes to its basic guidelines.

The central minister hailed the chief minister for protecting the interests of farmers through revolutionary reforms in the agriculture sector and thanked him for the state’s re-participation in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He said necessary changes have been made in the Crop Insurance Scheme as per the suggestions of various state governments.

This will be jointly implemented by the state and central governments, and it would act as a protective shield for the farmers, he said.

Acknowledging the innovative programmes of the state government, like e-cropping, Tomar said a meeting will be held with agriculture ministers of states to discuss the innovative schemes that would motivate them too. He said Andhra Pradesh’s role is inspiring in Natural Farming and in the Agri Infra Fund that benefits farmers.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, special CS Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials participated in the programme.

...
Tags: pradhan mantri fasal bima yojana, ysr free crop insurance scheme, union agriculture minister narendra singh tomar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

She first released a video about the SI’s actions and another video in which she alleged that the SI asked her to come to his office. She said she would however withdraw the complaint to save her from future problems. — Representational image/DC

Rebbena SI facing allegations of sexual harassment

She said that four streams — Munneru, Akeru, Palair and Watti wagu — are flowing at dangerous levels. Signboards were placed at the respective streams, cautioning people against visiting or crossing the corresponding roads over them. — DC Image

Rathod calls for caution as 214 lakes continue to overflow in Mahbubabad

Another citizen, a heart patient, said he had made his windows airtight to prevent the entry of the sound. — Representational image/By arrangement

Senior citizens blame cops on bike racing incidents

Officials feared that keeping the patients in the Matha Shishu Samrakshana government hospital was not safe in a flood situation and when heavy rains were forecast for the next two days. — Representational image/DC

Patients shifted to safer place from hospital on banks of Godavari



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi abroad on private trip, will miss key Congress meeting

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again left for Europe on a personal visit. (PTI file photo)

Shinde camp moves SC, hearing today; 8th minister joins rebels

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Shah’s grand strategy bears fruit in Maharshtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->