  
Nation Politics 12 Jul 2022 ED summons Sonia Gan ...
Nation, Politics

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper linked money laundering case. Mrs Gandhi had sought the postponement of the agency’s previous June 23 appearance notice on the grounds that the doctors had "strictly advised her to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection."

The ED had accepted Mrs Gandhi’s request for a deferral of her questioning and had asked her to record her statement with the agency in the last week of July. The probe agency in its first summon to Mrs Gandhi had asked her to join the questioning on June 8 but she reported positive for Covid.

Interestingly, Mrs Gandhi, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, will have to appear before the ED during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Last month, the ED had questioned her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for five days. Several Congress leaders and party workers had protested against the questioning and termed it a "political vendetta". Sources say that the ED is looking into the manner in which the Gandhis were made the directors of the new company, Young Indian Private Limited. Also, how the entire loan of Associated Journals Limited AJL worth Rs 90.21 crore was written off for a paltry Rs 50 lakh after Young India came into existence.

The Congress says that Young Indian Private Limited is a section 25 company, which means that no money can be taken out to benefit its shareholders. The party asked, "Which is the 'scheduled offence' under PMLA that has triggered an investigation by ED? Which police agency has registered an FIR in respect of the scheduled offence? Where is the FIR?"

Responding to several charges in the public domain regarding the National Herald case, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that a law which the Supreme Court established in 1955 that a shareholder of a company does not own the assets of that company. If I am a shareholder in your company, I don’t own the assets, which that company owns.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 12 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar issued an alert asking people living in habitations along the Godavari course to be cautious and take precautionary measures in view of the surge in flood. (DC)

First warning issued as Godavari flood rises in AP

There are over 200 such dilapidated structures within GHMC limits, most of which could not be demolished despite officials issuing notices, as they house several groups of economically weaker people. — Representational image/DC

Woman injured in wall collapse, GHMC clueless

The two real estate firms have engaged in tax fraud by inflating expenses in their construction and development business to the tune of Rs 28 crore, having made bogus purchases and resorted to over-invoicing of the construction materials, the IT officials said. — Representational image/DC

I-T raids on 2 realtors in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Kothapeta MLA C.Jaggi Reddy protests at Ravulapalem police station on Monday against the arrest of 18 SC youth. — By arrangement

Kothapeta MLA Jaggi Reddy calls off protest after CI, SI removed from duty



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Shinde camp moves SC, hearing today; 8th minister joins rebels

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Shah’s grand strategy bears fruit in Maharshtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

Nomination process for Vice-President poll begins, five file papers

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->