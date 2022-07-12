Bandi's KCR jibe draws TRS ire

Speaking to media personnel at the TRSLP office in the Legislative Assembly premises on Monday, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, V. Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar alleged that the BJP leaders were abusing the Chief Minister and his family members as they had no answers to the questions raised by Chandrashekar Rao during his Sunday press conference. (Twitter/@YadavTalasani)

Hyderabad: Telangana state ministers and TRS MLAs on Monday lashed out at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Talasani said the Chief Minister had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer why the rupee was depreciating steeply, why he failed to bring back black money to India from abroad and why did he fail to bring back 'bank looters' to India from other countries.

"Instead of answering these questions raised by the Chief Minister, the Telangana BJP leaders are abusing the Chief Minister and his family members. They are talking about the family rule in the state. But they should realise that the Chief Minister's family members were not nominated to the Legislature. In fact, they were elected by the people with a bumper majority multiple times,” Talasani stated.

Minister Mahmood Ali also strongly condemned the BJP's leaders’ criticism that the Telangana government has failed to maintain law and order in the state. "The Telangana government and our police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused involved in recent cases. Our government and police did not spare anyone, irrespective of whether the accused belonged to the TRS or the AIMIM or any other party. For us, what matters is maintaining law and order strictly and not political mileage,” he said.

Koppula Eshwar stated that there was no question of the BJP coming to power in Telangana. He alleged that Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'mouna deeksha' did not last even for 10 minutes and he started abusing KCR and his family members within 10 minutes of sitting on deeksha.

"The BJP government at the Centre is known for toppling democratically elected governments. They have no right to talk about democracy," Eshwar said.

Srinivas Goud said Telangana people are opposed to the 'double-engine BJP government' in Telangana as they don't want to lose the welfare schemes and development programmes of the 'single-engine TRS government'.

"If BJP leaders have guts, they should show at least one welfare scheme or one development programme in the double-engine BJP ruled states which is better than the one implemented in Telangana," he dared.