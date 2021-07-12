Telangana cops block YSRC MLA's entry in TS

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana state police on Sunday stopped Jaggayyapet YSRC MLA Samineni Udayabhanu from going to Pulichintala dam to protest against the TS government using water in the project to generate hydroelectric power. However, the MLA crossed River Krishna from Muktyala in a boat and reached Madipadu from where he successfully reached the multipurpose Pulichintala project site. He condemned the Telangana government for violating KRMB directions and using water for power generation illegally.

Udayabhanu vented ire at being stopped by Telangana police. He said that because of Telangana state government’s trespass, there was a heavy wastage of water and this was not an ideal situation before the start of the Kharif season.

The chief whip stated that water should be used as per the Bachawat Tribunal recommendations and rules framed in AP Reorganisation Act and KRMB. He said that the Pulichintala irrigation project was built as part of Jalayagnam when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister. He slammed Telangana ministers like Prashant Reddy and Srinivas Goud for making inappropriate, objectionable and unsavoury remarks against Rajasekhara Reddy.

The MLA urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to rethink about the illegal drawls from the Krishna projects and consider an amicable solution. He deplored that on Saturday one TMC of water was wasted as it was released into the sea. He stated that a TMC of water can help cultivate 10, 000 acres of farmland and lamented that 7.5 TMC water has been wasted due to power generation by Telangana government which can be used to fulfil irrigation water requirements of 75,000 acres.

The legislator recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had reiterated that the two states should be on friendly terms and minister KT Rama Rao should introspect about his recent statements on the issue. He said they would fight it out and ensure that Andhra Pradesh gets justice.