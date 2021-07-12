Revanth to begin his new role from Nirmal

Adilabad: TPCC president Anumula Revanth Reddy will be launching the first programme under his leadership by riding a bicycle to protest against the soaring prices of petrol and diesel in Nirmal Monday morning. The cycle rally is being organised from Gandhi park to Ambedkar chowk, under the auspices of former MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, who has been appointed as chairman of AICC programme implementation committee.

Revanth Reddy has selected Nirmal town for his first programme. It is where Rahul Gandhi on May15, 2015 had participated in a 15 km ‘Kisan Sandesh Pada Yatra’ taken out to highlight farmer's suicides.

Now, Revanth Reddy also chose Nirmal for the first programme under his leadership to send a strong message to people and government and other political parties.

Some of his supporters said that it would have been appropriate if he had chosen a bullock cart ride as a mark of protest instead of a cycle in this ‘changeover’ time. The cycle is seen as a symbol of Telugu Desam, from where he came.

Nirmal Assembly constituency is represented by minister for forest Allola Indrakaran Reddy who was with TDP earlier.