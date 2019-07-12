Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 UPA did not ‘r ...
Nation, Politics

UPA did not ‘reply’ to 2006 train blasts, Modi would have responded: Piyush Goyal

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Goyal was referring to surgical strikes in 2016 and aerial strike on terror camp in Pakistan earlier this year after Pulwama terror attack.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: File)
 Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday accused the UPA government of failing to give an "appropriate answer" after the train blasts in Mumbai 13 years ago in which 209 people were killed and said Modi government would have given a befitting response to any such terror act.

Replying to the marathon debate in the Lok Sabha on the demands of grants for railways, he said the Railways was moving ahead at "a fast speed" and listed many areas in which railways had performed better compared to the UPA government.

 

He said Mumbai was rocked by seven train blasts on July 11, 2006, in which 209 people were killed and nearly 700 injured.

"No reply was given even after such a big incident, no steps were taken. If Modiji government was there, a befitting reply would have been given. You can recall... if such an incident had happened under Modi government, the terrorists would have been given an appropriate answer," he said.

Goyal was apparently referring to the surgical strikes in 2016 and aerial strike on a terror camp in Pakistan earlier this year after the Pulwama terror attack.

Recalling contribution of his predecessors in the past five years, he said: "Railways was moving ahead at a fast pace."

Goyal said 99 members had taken part in the discussion on the demands for grants on Thursday and he was the 100th speaker.

The House later rejected the cut motions of Opposition by a voice vote and approved the demand for grants for Railways (2019-20).

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, piyush goyal, upa, bjp, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Political prostitution' happened in Goa: Cong MLA on switching parties

Chief Medical officer (CMO) Baleswar, Dr Prapt Singh, said, ‘Yesterday, Dr Sunil Bisht visited the community centre in the morning. He found a person holding a syringe.’ (Photo: ANI)

Autorickshaw driver caught administering injection to pregnant woman, runs away

The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary. (Photo: File)

We are confident of proving majority: K'taka CM wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

As TDP MLAs continuously tried to interrupt him, Reddy objected to their behaviour and commented that the TDP members were acting in a high-handed manner. (Photo: ANI)

Heated discussions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Jagan Reddy furious



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
 

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl; the actor shares first glimpse

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
 

Priyanka Chopra the only 'desi girl', no one can take her place: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.
 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SGPC prez invites Imran Khan to attend nagar kirtan

He said that as many as 550 devotees, including prominent religious leaders, will go to Pakistan for the ritual. (Photo: ANI)

Thankful to BJP-RSS for opportunities to take ideological battle to people: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is thankful to his opponents in the RSS and the BJP for providing him with opportunities to take his ideological battle against them to the public. (Photo: File)

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)

Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra budget: Rajendranath Reddy presents YSRCP govt maiden budget

Andhra Pradesh Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham