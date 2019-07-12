Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 TMC leader Sofiul Ha ...
Nation, Politics

TMC leader Sofiul Hasan shot dead in WB, party blames BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : KIRTI DUBEY
Published Jul 12, 2019, 9:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 9:59 pm IST
The assailants opened fire when Sofiul Hasan was travelling in a car on his way towards Hariharpara in West Bengal.
the ruling TMC blamed BJP for the attacked and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident. (Photo: File)
  the ruling TMC blamed BJP for the attacked and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident. (Photo: File)

Murshidabad: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village in West Bengal on Friday. The TMC leader, identified as Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband Sofiul Hasan.

The assailants opened fire when Sofiul Hasan was traveling in a car on his way towards Hariharpara in West Bengal.

 

However, the ruling TMC blamed BJP for the attacked and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident.

Over the past few months, there have been clashed between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal after saffron party managed to establish a significant mark in the state.

More details are awaited.

...
Tags: sofiul hasan, trinamool congress, bjp, shot dead
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Minister said the establishment of the two universities in Andhra Pradesh will increase access and quality of higher education and also facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the State. (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Minister said the establishment of the two universities in Andhra Pradesh will increase access and quality of higher education and also facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the State. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham