Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 Telugu Desam, YSRC f ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam, YSRC fought over Enforcement Directorate official

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jul 12, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Despite repeatedly taking up the matter with top bureaucrats in the government throughout 2015 and 2016, nothing moved.
Interestingly, the tug of war between the two rival parties over Gandhi was going on in the Union finance ministry when the TD was an NDA ally.
 Interestingly, the tug of war between the two rival parties over Gandhi was going on in the Union finance ministry when the TD was an NDA ally.

Hyderabad: His proximity with the once-powerful leaders in the Telugu Desam is well known. But what is not is that both YSR Congress and the TD were engaged in a prolonged all-out fight over Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, the former assistant director in the Enforcement Directorate — the  YSRC to have him removed and the TD using all its might to continue him in the post.

Interestingly, the tug of war between the two rival parties over Gandhi was going on in the Union finance ministry when the TD was an NDA ally.

 

As the Central Bureau of Investigation digs into the shady deals of Gandhi, the multiple inputs before the agency as to how the former ED official survived for so long in the ED despite indulging in alleged corrupt practices has come as a surprise. Not only was he probing the alleged quid pro quo cases involving YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he was also the key official investigating the Rs 300-crore tax evasion case of the Sujana group. He joined the ED in 2004.

Sources associated with the investigation told Deccan Chronicle that it was some time in 2015 when the YSR Congress felt that Gandhi was acting at the behest of the TD and harassing Mr Reddy.

The party then began its efforts to have him transferred out and was scouting for different “channels” through which their plea could be heard and considered.
They took up the matter with the senior officials in the revenue department, which functions under the Union finance ministry. Besides, the top brass of ED was being sounded, but to no avail. The ED had attached Jagan’s properties to the tune of Rs 750 crore.

Despite repeatedly taking up the matter with top bureaucrats in the government throughout 2015 and 2016, nothing moved. “Each time YSR Congress approached top officials in New Delhi, the TD was quick to send its top leaders to the same officials before whom they explained that Gandhi was an efficient officer, who was doing his job professionally and therefore needed to be continued in the agency. Since the TD was then an ally in the NDA, obviously there word carried more weight,” sources said.

With no respite in sight, Mr Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 in the hope that some action would be taken. ‘’From the Prime Minister’s Office, the letter was sent to the Union finance ministry. No sooner had this development taken place, two senior leaders in the TD, who are no more with the party now, approached a Union minister and persuaded him against taking any action against Gandhi, saying the official was doing his job well and that the YSR Congress was unnecessarily targeting him. Gandhi continued in the post,” they said.

The matter did not end there. While the YSR Congress kept following up with various officials about Mr Reddy’s letter to the Prime Minister and whether any move to shift him was on the cards, the TD was making sure they scuttled every move or a follow-up by YSRC leaders repeatedly by approaching the powerful bureaucrats and even ministers to save Gandhi.

“For an assistant director rank official, both parties did everything possible — one to have him removed and the other to continue him,” said one official.

...
Tags: telugu desam, enforcement directorate, ysrc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He introduced himself to locals as a Customs official working at the Visakhap-atnam harbour. He claimed that customs officials had seized a huge quantity of gold coins and would provide this to them at a 50 per cent discount if anyone paid money in advance.

Hyderabad: Man offers gold at 50 per cent, many still fall for it

Begari Narsimlu seen in one of the last videos before he drowned in a lake in Dulapally.

Hyderabad: 24-year-old drowns while filming TikTok video

Vaishnavi was lured by the abductor with chocolates. Inspector Ch. Srinivas said, “We had a breakthrough when we noticed the accused having tea at a tea stall in the CCTV footage. The stall owner identified him as Pakirappa, a regular. Pakirappa used to work as a labourer and we found he was from Raipur, Vikrabad.

Hyderabad: Kidnapped girl Traced in 10 hours

According to the police, Krishna, a first-year intermediate student, and two friends of his had gone to attend a function. His friend Gogula Adhitya, 17, was riding the bike with Sai Krishna sitting in the middle and B. Prashanth sitting behind. The trio was travelling from a mall in Banjara Hills to Khairatabad along with other friends.

Hyderabad: Three minors die in bike accidents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Minister Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

Bhutan has been exporting a significant quantity of stone aggregates through the land route for different construction projects in Bangladesh. (Photo: Representative image)
 

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

The new Axis Bank credit card comes with a slew of benefits, including a 1.5 per cent cashback on every purchase, and up to 5 per cent cashback for merchant shopping, including on Flipkart and on its sister concerns like Myntra.
 

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) guidelines, ideal temperature for ACs is 24-25 degrees. (Photo: Representational)
 

Lok Sabha staffers working till late hours to get food, transport facilities

Chowdhury requested Speaker Om Birla to arrange for food and transport facilities for the staff when the House will sit till late. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: TMC MP plays football in Parliament, appeals PM to promote the game

Banerjee represents Howrah constituency in Lok Sabha and has won Arjuna Award in 1979. (Photo: ani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s donkey barb gets TD’s horse reply

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Entire political career transparent, not need anyone's certificate: Harsh Vardhan

The petitioner Arun Kumar, who is a resident of Chandni Chowk, has alleged that Vardhan did not disclose the true cost of a residential apartment purchased by his wife in Dwarka. (Photo: ANI)

JD(S) too seeks disqualification of 3 rebel party legislators

Speaker Ramesh Kumar said he cannot take cognisance of the JD(S)s petition to disqualify the legislators as it was not filed in the proper format. (Photo: File)

Will check resignations overnight, verify genuineness: K'taka Speaker

he Speaker has not accepted the resignations as yet. (Photo: ANI)

Raids at senior advocates' premises nothing but 'gross abuse of power': Oppn to PM

‘This, latest in a long line of coercion and intimidation of Jaising and Grover, is nothing short of a brute 'show of intimidation' as well as 'gross abuse of power',’ the letter read. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham