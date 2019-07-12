Telangana will be BJP’s first target: Plans to come to power in four southern states

Hyderabad: The BJP high command has been targeting Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala under the Purn Bharat Mission to come to power in these states.

BJP chief Amit Shah in his recent visit to Telangana state, met with the core committee leaders of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh wings of the party.

Sources close to the Telangana wing revealed that during the meeting Mr Shah is said have indicated to the Purn Bharat Mission of the party to the leaders and gave them directions to them to work to achieve the mission, firstly targeting Telangana state.

The BJP chief seems to have asked them to fight against the TRS on the lines of West Bengal where the party took a hard line against the Trinamul Congress of Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources, Mr Shah explained to the leaders that during his first term, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had tried to project that the BJP government had soft pedalled towards to the TRS. “This was not correct,” Mr Shah told them.

He asked them to concentrate on Telangana state first as there is a political vacuum with the Congress shattered, the sources added.

Sources said that Mr. Shah said that he will visit Telangana every month and also ensure that one of the Cabinet ministers visits Telangana once in 15 days to work out strategies from time to time expand the party base in the state.

According to sources, Mr Shah asked party leaders to enrol more youth during the ongoing membership drive and also take steps to attract potential leaders of the Congress, TRS and the Telugu Desam towards the BJP so that they can field strong candidates against the TRS in the 2023 elections.

Sources said that the BJP national president instructed party senior leaders in the state to field candidates in the ensuing urban local body elections and work hard to win more seats so that the ground is built for the party in the urban areas to give a tough fight to the ruling TRS in 2023 Assembly polls.