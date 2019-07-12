Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Ramalinga Reddy, Roshan Baig will not be Ghulam to BJP?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Ramalinga Reddy
 Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: Has senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who left for Delhi after spending three days in Karnataka to resolve the political crisis, made headway in convincing at least some of the dissident MLAs not to cross over?

Sources claimed that BTM Layout MLA R. Ramalinga Reddy for one, has softened his stand on quitting the Congress  with consecutive meetings with Mr Reddy and Mr Roshan Baig, the Shivajinagar MLA reportedly paying dividends. If this is true, it is a major breakthrough for the Congress and will also help the party prevent Mr. Reddy's daughter and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy from quitting. Earlier, there were rumours that she was planning to follow her father and resign from the assembly.

 

Interestingly, Mr Baig did meet Speaker, Ramesh Kumar on Friday in connection with his resignation.

However, after meeting Mr Azad, he too has softened his stand vis-a-vis the Congress, said sources adding that the chances of him returning to the party fold cannot be ruled out.

...
