Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 Punjab, Haryana CMs ...
Nation, Politics

Punjab, Haryana CMs agree to hold inter-state meeting on drugs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar had welcomed Captain and presented him a copy of the Bhagavad Geeta along with a memento.
The states had also agreed on a more proactive campaign to fight drugs on a joint platform, with faster sharing of information on drug trends, cases registered and persons identified or arrested. (Photo: ANI)
 The states had also agreed on a more proactive campaign to fight drugs on a joint platform, with faster sharing of information on drug trends, cases registered and persons identified or arrested. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana met here on Friday to discuss greater co-ordination in the battle against drugs, and agreed to hold an inter-state meeting of all the northern states on July 25. The meeting will be hosted by Punjab, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, after meeting his Haryana counterpart ML Khattar at the latter's office.

Besides Haryana and Punjab, the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi, as well as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi Lt Governor and Chandigarh Administrator are expected to join the second inter-state meeting on drugs, an official spokesperson said.

 

The first meeting was held in April last year and the northern states had then decided to set up a centralised secretariat at Panchkula (Haryana), with nodal officers from each stated to be deputed there for intelligence and information sharing. The states had also agreed on a more pro-active campaign to fight drugs on a joint platform, with faster sharing of information on drug trends, cases registered and persons identified or arrested.

Captain Amarinder said after today's meeting with Khattar that his government was committed to the total elimination of drugs, which were being smuggled into Punjab from across the borders, not just from Pakistan but also from within the country, especially Kashmir. He reiterated his government's zero tolerance policy against drugs.

...
Tags: ml khattar, captain amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court

Supreme Court takes note of ‘alarming rise’ in child rape cases

Om Birla

Parliament diary: Loksabha Speaker organises 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in Parliament

Piyush Goyal

No question of privatising railways: Piyush Goyal

The department also witnessed a substantial increase in violations like triple riding, wrong-side driving, driving with improper or no number plates and the use of cellphones while driving.

Hyderabad: Traffic violations double in six months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

2 schemes named after Jagan Mohan Reddy, education gets a boost

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

TMC leader Sofiul Hasan shot dead in WB, party blames BJP

the ruling TMC blamed BJP for the attacked and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Minister said the establishment of the two universities in Andhra Pradesh will increase access and quality of higher education and also facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the State. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham