Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 'Political pros ...
Nation, Politics

'Political prostitution' happened in Goa: Cong MLA on switching parties

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
After the merger of the breakaway Congress MLAs, the BJP's strength in the 40-member assembly has gone up to 27.
Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Senior Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco Friday called the switch over of his party MLAs to the ruling BJP as "political prostitution".

Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Lourenco is among the five MLAs left in the Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party after the 2017 assembly polls.

 

"What has happened this time is political prostitution. We cannot talk about it," he told reporters in Margao after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai. He said his meeting with Sardesai was "casual".

Sardesai and two other ministers from his party may be dropped from the state cabinet to accommodate rebel Congress MLAs who have joined the BJP, sources said. "Everyone meets a person when he is in power. I am meeting him when he is not," Lourenco said, referring to speculation about the fate of Sardesai and the two other GFP legislators who are presently members of the cabinet.

After the merger of the breakaway Congress MLAs, the BJP's strength in the 40-member assembly has gone up to 27. Sources said four new ministers would be sworn-in Saturday.

...
Tags: congress, bjp, goa, mla, political crisis, prostitution
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Chief Medical officer (CMO) Baleswar, Dr Prapt Singh, said, ‘Yesterday, Dr Sunil Bisht visited the community centre in the morning. He found a person holding a syringe.’ (Photo: ANI)

Autorickshaw driver caught administering injection to pregnant woman, runs away

The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary. (Photo: File)

We are confident of proving majority: K'taka CM wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

As TDP MLAs continuously tried to interrupt him, Reddy objected to their behaviour and commented that the TDP members were acting in a high-handed manner. (Photo: ANI)

Heated discussions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Jagan Reddy furious

Due to incessant rainfall, schools in the vicinity have been shut for next days. Commuters have been asked to stay cautious while travelling to their workplace as some of the roads were damaged due to heavy downpour. (Photo: ANI)

Dozens of homes evacuated amidst flood like situation in Mizoram's Tibung



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
 

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl; the actor shares first glimpse

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
 

Priyanka Chopra the only 'desi girl', no one can take her place: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.
 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We are confident of proving majority: K'taka CM wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary. (Photo: File)

Heated discussions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Jagan Reddy furious

As TDP MLAs continuously tried to interrupt him, Reddy objected to their behaviour and commented that the TDP members were acting in a high-handed manner. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in criminal defamation case

Rahul also visited Swathi restaurant in Ahmedabad where he was seen interacting with people and clicking selfies with them. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

Punjab, Haryana CMs agree to hold inter-state meeting on drugs

The states had also agreed on a more proactive campaign to fight drugs on a joint platform, with faster sharing of information on drug trends, cases registered and persons identified or arrested. (Photo: ANI)

UPA did not ‘reply’ to 2006 train blasts, Modi would have responded: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham