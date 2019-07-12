Nothing for Telangana in Railway budget: KT Rama Rao

Cherlapalli station on the outskirts of Hyderabad would be development as a satellite terminal station.

Hyderabad: The tweet of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on the Railway Budget received sharp and mixed reactions from people on Twitter on Thursday.

Mr Rao in his tweet said: ‘No new rail service — No new rail line — No survey for a new line — No Bullet Rail —No Hi-speed Rail — No budgetary enhancement for ongoing Rail projects —That word “NO” sums up allocations in budget for Telangana. Guess south of India is undeserving of Bullet Rail & Hi-speed Rail.”

The tweet made Twitter a battleground for TRS and BJP supporters. Some users ventilated their grievances on the bad condition of roads, and one G. Prashanth Reddy tweeted on the corruption of mandal revenue officers and asked that the system be set right as he is one of the victims of corruption of MROs.

No new rail services and new lines have been sanctioned in the Railway Budget, but Rs 800 crore has been allocated for various ongoing works. There was no allocation for the railway coach factory at Kazipet.