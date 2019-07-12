Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 9:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 9:29 pm IST
Establishment of a Central University and a Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh was obligatory.
The Minister said the establishment of the two universities in Andhra Pradesh will increase access and quality of higher education and also facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the State.
 The Minister said the establishment of the two universities in Andhra Pradesh will increase access and quality of higher education and also facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the State. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A Bill seeking to establish two new universities -- the Central University and the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh -- was on Friday passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was moved as the establishment of a Central University and a Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh was obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

 

"The universities will be set up with a cost of Rs 1,700 crore in four years in Andhra Pradesh. In the first phase, Rs 450 crore will be provided for the Central University and Rs 420 crore for the Central Tribal University," Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said replying to the debate on the Bill.

He said the government has accorded high priority to strengthen the education system in the country, for which the government has increased the budget of education from Rs 67,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 95,000 crore this year.

The Minister said the establishment of the two universities in Andhra Pradesh will increase access and quality of higher education and also facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the State.

Tribal University will promote advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India, he said.

"Apart from being focused on tribal education, the Central Tribal University shall carry out all educational and other activities like any other Central University," he added.

TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu said that the existing institutions in Andhra Pradesh have not been run well and lack the necessities, which make them function properly.

YSRCP's Lavu Devarayalu urged the government to allocate more funds towards the building of the Central universities and sought the introduction of more courses and research programmes in these universities.

"More funds need to be allocated to the Eklavya schools in tribal areas so that the students who eventually go to the tribal university have a strong foundation," he said.

Participating in the debate, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that the sprouting of coaching institutions have hampered higher education.

He also urged the government to grant the central university status to Jai Prakash Narayan university and Patna University.

