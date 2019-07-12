Cricket World Cup 2019

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
Congress workers distributed sweets and burst crackers at the party headquarters here in the wake of the apex court's order.
Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions.

Puducherry: It is high time Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Friday.

"She has been hindering the development of the state from the last 3 years. It is high time she should go out of Puducherry," Narayanasamy told ANI.

 

The chief minister's comments came after the Supreme court refused to intervene in the appeal by Bedi challenging an order of the Madras High Court.

On April 30, acting on a petition filed by Congress lawmaker K Lakshminarayanan, the high court had asked the lieutenant governor not to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory, especially when an elected government is in place.

Congress workers distributed sweets and burst crackers at the party headquarters here in the wake of the apex court's order.

Bedi took to Twitter and said: "I am yet to read the orders of the Supreme Court on the matter of MHA and Lt Gov's Office appeal arising from Single Bench order of Hble High Court in the matter of powers & functions of Administrator/Lt Gov. & to say for me the interest of Puducherrians shall remain uppermost."

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions.

...
